Ex-Blackpool and Leicester City man condemns actions of own fans on opening weekend

Ex-Blackpool boss Ian Holloway has criticised the ‘absolutely horrific’ actions of one of his own fans.

Former Blackpool manager Ian Holloway was left fuming by a number of ‘serious incidents’ involving Swindon Town fans on Saturday afternoon.

The 62-year-old, who is now in charge of the Robins, was open in his criticism of the travelling fans following a 2-1 defeat to Walsall.

After a late winner from Connor Barrett at the Bescot Stadium, one supporter from the away end could be seen throwing an object at Saddlers goalkeeper Myles Roberts.

“I’m disgusted with our crowd throwing something on the pitch,” Holloway told Sky Sports.

“Who the hell do you think you are? You represent us, and you represent me - how dare you do that, it’s absolutely disgusting.

“I hope whoever that was gets banned. Anybody in football who thinks they can do that, it’s just unacceptable.

“Hopefully we’ll find out who it was. I am bitterly disappointed that I was a Swindon Town fan, and for that person - I don’t like you and I don’t think you should come to football again. That’s how I feel. Hopefully we catch you because I don’t want you anywhere near us.”

Meanwhile, The Robins have also issued a statement condemning further actions.

“Swindon Town Football Club are appalled by the unacceptable behaviour of a minority of individuals during our recent fixture against Walsall,” they wrote.

“The club is aware of a number of serious incidents involving the use of pyrotechnics, objects being thrown, abuse directed at stewards, staff, players, and match officials, as well as damage caused to property within the stadium.This behaviour has absolutely no place at our football club or in the wider game.

“We are conducting a full and thorough investigation into these matters and are working closely with Walsall Football Club and the relevant local authorities to identify those responsible.

“Let us be clear: any individuals found to have engaged in such actions will face the strictest possible sanctions, including banning orders and legal action where appropriate. Swindon Town will not tolerate any conduct that endangers the safety of others or damages the reputation of our football club.

“We remain grateful to the overwhelming majority of our supporters who continue to follow the team in the right way and uphold the values we stand for.We urge all fans to play their part in maintaining a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment at all our matches — home or away.”

Holloway’s career so far

Ian Holloway | George Wood/Getty Images

After first stepping into management in 1996, Holloway initially spent time as a player-coach with Bristol Rovers, before enjoying a five-year stint with QPR.

Spells with both Plymouth Argyle and Leicester didn’t last too long, and after 12 months out of the game, he made the move to Blackpool in 2009 - and enjoyed a successful three seasons at Bloomfield Road.

Under his guidance, the club reached the Premier League via the play-offs after beating Cardiff City 3-2 at the end of his first campaign.

Despite producing some impressive displays in the top flight, the Seasiders were ultimately relegated after one season, finishing 19th on 39 points.

Holloway did get the club back to the Championship play-off final in 2012, but they were defeated by West Ham on that occasion.

The 62-year-old later returned to the Premier League with Crystal Palace, before a further stint with QPR, which was followed by periods in charge of Millwall and Grimsby Town.

After spending four years out of the game, the iconic coach returned to work last year with Swindon Town, and was able to guide the Robins to safety in League Two - which earned him an extended deal at the County Ground.

Holloway’s impact at Bloomfield Road

Keith Southern (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Back in May, former Blackpool midfielder Keith Southern discussed how Holloway changed the mindset of everyone at Bloomfield Road following his appointment.

“He’d had a year out of the game and we had finished lower mid table, we were very organised and very committed, but we lacked a bit of flair and a bit of creativity - we lacked quality,” he said.

“When Ollie came in, he sold us the dream in terms of his vision for the game and his identity. I remember the first meeting, he had his flipchart out, telling us what he wanted, and we were all thinking: ‘bloody hell, have you seen us play.’

“We weren’t overly sure that we could play the way that he had envisioned in his mind. His belief and his positivity was incredible, and we went with him.

“He tweaked things and wanted to play in a certain style, so it was new and refreshing. We won the first pre-season friendly 4-0 at Burscough, and it just sort of snowballed from there.

“He brought Charlie Adam back into the club, he brought DJ (Campbell) in, and we just worked and worked on how we wanted to play. He shifted that mindset and the culture of what was achievable because I think there had always been a ceiling.

“Blackpool were never meant to be a promotion-winning team from the Championship, it was all about staying up and regaining our Championship status. He changed the mentality and made us dream, and not many managers have the gift to do that.

“It was a wonderful experience. Momentum plays a big part - energy and the crowd comes with you. As the games get ticked off, you become less fearful of the opposition, and ultimately you find a way. It was a magical time.”

