Duncan Watmore is reportedly attracting interest from Blackpool and Hull City.

Blackpool have been linked with a move for former Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore.

The Seasiders headed into their League One opener against Stevenage short of wide players due to recent departures and injuries.

Birmingham City loanee Emil Hansson was introduced on the left for the second half of the 3-2 defeat to Boro following his arrival on Friday, while Steve Bruce has confirmed Crystal Palace’s Malcolm Ebiowei is close to making a move to Bloomfield Road as well.

Elsewhere, current wingers Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton are both closing in on returning to action following their recent respective spells on the sidelines.

Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, reports that Blackpool could look to add a further body to the wide area, and are keen on Watmore - alongside Hull City.

Watmore’s career so far

Duncan Watmore (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 31-year-old started his career with non-league outfit Altrincham, before being signed by Sunderland in 2013.

During a seven-season stint at the Stadium of Light, the attacker scored eight goals and provided 11 assists in 87 appearances.

Following his Black Cats exit, Watmore joined Middlesbrough. While with the North Yorkshire outfit, he was on target 21 times in 97 outings, before leaving for Millwall in January 2023 for an undisclosed fee.

While with the Lions, the former England youth international scored 12 times in 76 games.

Watmore is currently a free agent having departed the Den at the conclusion of his contract at the end of June.

Ebiowei close to Blackpool move

Malcolm Ebiowei (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A player who is imminently close to joining Blackpool is Ebiowei.

The winger’s move to Bloomfield Road is set to be confirmed in the next few days, with the transfer due to be a permanent one.

Ebiowei spent time in the academies of a number of different clubs, but it was Derby County who gave him his first taste of senior football - with 16 first-team appearances for the Rams coming his way in 2022.

Since making the move to Selhurst Park three years ago, the attacker has featured five times for Palace, as well as spending time on loan with Hull City, RWDM Brussels and Oxford United.

Head coach Bruce has admited he’s looking forward to welcoming the youngster to Squires Gate, and integrating him into his current squad to boost his wide options.

“I’ve got a phone call with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, so I expect that one to go through,” he said on Saturday.

“He’ll give us something . Our immediate concern at the moment isn’t going forward, although we will bring in people, it’s about how we defend better and stop the silly mistakes.”

