Blackpool 2-3 Stevenage: Seasiders stung by errors in opening weekend defeat

Blackpool were on the end of a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage in their first game of the new League One season.

George Honeyman opened his account in Tangerine after just six minutes, before the visitors turned things in the first half through a Jamie Reid brace - with his second coming from a penalty in the final seconds before the break.

Following the restart, Dan Kemp extended the visitors’ lead, as the Seasiders were left to regret a catalogue of errors on the opening weekend despite a late consolation from Niall Ennis.

Within seconds of his competitive debut for Blackpool, Bailey Peacock-Farrell was forced into action, with the Birmingham City loanee pushing away a half volley from Harvey White.

Down the other end, the Seasiders’ first opportunity came Jordan Brown’s way. A through ball from Andy Lyons found the midfielder in the box, but his shot from a tight angle couldn’t find the bottom corner.

The opener quickly followed, with space opening up down the left on this occasion.

After initially slipping in his attempt to get on the end of a flicked header forward from Hayden Coulson, Honeyman did well to quickly win the ball back, before releasing a powerful shot to beat Filip Marschall at his front post.

The lead didn’t last for long due to a costly error from one of the other debutants.

A weak back pass from Fraser Horsfall left the ball loose in the box for Reid to run onto, with the Boro forward taking the ball past Peacock-Farrell and finishing neatly from a tight angle.

Just before the break, Stevenage doubled their lead from the penalty spot, after Michael Ihiekwe was penalised for an adjudged handball in the box.

Peacock-Farrell was able to get a hand on Reid’s effort, but couldn’t stop the ball from finding the back of the net.

The second half brought a double change for the Seasiders, and an alteration to the system, with Zac Ashworth and Emil Hansson coming on as part of a shift to a 4-4-2 formation.

Despite this switch, Blackpool’s problems quickly got worse, with the visitors punishing them for a mistake at the back once again.

On this occasion, Peacock-Farrell cheaply gave away possession in a cheap area.

The ball ultimately ended up at Kemp’s feet in the box, with the midfielder smashing a shot in via the cross bar.

For long periods Stevenage were able to keep the Seasiders quiet, but with just over 10 minutes to go, a superb ball over the top from Brown unlocked the defence, and allowed Ennis to pull one back.

That late strike proved to be nothing more than a consolation, with Alex Revell’s side able to see out the game.

Blackpool FC: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Olly Casey, Fraser Horsfall (69’), Michael Ihiekwe, Andy Lyons (45’), Jordan Brown, Lee Evans, George Honeyman (45’), Hayden Coulson, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Zac Ashworth (45’), Dan Sassi, Ryan Finnigan (69’), Spencer Knight, Emil Hansson (45’), Kylian Kouassi.

