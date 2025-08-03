Blackpool’s head groundsman Paul Flynn will leave the club next month to take up a new opportunity in Australia.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool’s head groundsman Paul Flynn states he’s proud of what he’s been able to achieve during his time on the Fylde Coast.

The key Bloomfield Road figure has spent the best part of the last five years with the club, during which time he’s had an impressive impact on the surface at the Seasiders’ stadium and Squires Gate training ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next month, Flynn will depart Blackpool in order to take up a new opportunity in Australia.

Taking to X on Friday evening, he wrote: “The secrets out everyone, in six weeks time I leave Blackpool Football Club. What a four-and-a-half years. I’ve loved every minute. I owe everything to Simon Sadler and Ben Mansford for giving me the opportunity and Simon for the constant support.

“I told the club four years ago that I’d give them a pitch to be proud of given a few seasons and last season showed. A top 15 pitch in the English Professional football pyramid.

“I’ve worked under and around a handful of top managers and even better people, Neil Critchley, Steve Bruce and Stephen Dobbie all helped me so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To put together two fantastic grounds teams that constantly pushed each other to produce what we have at both BR and SG is my biggest achievement to date.

“I’ve been offered a fantastic opportunity to start a new life in Australia with my wife, twins and the sausage dog Ole and it’s something we are all excited for. I’m going to enjoy the return of league football now and enjoy my last six weeks at this fantastic football club. If you’ve played a part in my time here. Thank you!”

Comments highlight standard of work

The responses to Flynn’s social media post highlighted the level of his work at Bloomfield Road over the last few years.

One person replied: “Good luck to you and your family, in my years of supporting Blackpool the pitch has never looked so good. In years gone by we used to play spot the blade of grass come the end of the season but that’s all changed for the better now. A playable pitch all season is key to success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “All the very best Paul to you and your family. You’ve done the club and the fans proud with the work you’ve done and you should be rightly immensely proud.”

A third stated: “Bloomfield Road simply wouldn’t be the same without your hard work mate. The pitch has been nothing but spectacular. Hope you and the family enjoy it down under! Thanks for everything.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Ex-Blackpool favourite explains League One return from Swansea City.