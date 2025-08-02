Malcolm Ebiowei is close to joining Blackpool from Crystal Palace.

Steve Bruce has revealed Blackpool are close to agreeing a deal for Crystal Palace’s Malcolm Ebiowei.

The winger’s move to Bloomfield Road is set to be confirmed in the next few days, with the transfer set to be a permanent one.

Ebiowei spent time in the academies of a number of different clubs, but it was Derby County who gave him his first taste of senior football - with 16 first-team appearances for the Rams coming his way in 2022.

Since making the move to Selhurst Park three years ago, the attacker has featured five times for Palace, as well as spending time on loan with Hull City, RWDM Brussels and Oxford United.

Bruce admits he’s looking forward to welcoming the youngster to Squires Gate, and integrating him into his current squad to boost his wide options.

“I’ve got a phone call with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, so I expect that one to go through,” he said.

“He’ll give us something . Our immediate concern at the moment isn’t going forward, although we will bring in people, it’s about how we defend better and stop the silly mistakes.”

Additional option on the wing

Ebiowei would become the Seasiders’ second signing in a matter of days following Emil Hansson’s arrival on a season-long loan from Birmingham City.

The left winger became the Seasiders’ ninth addition of the summer, and the second to make the move from St Andrew’s on a temporary deal.

After spending the last 12 months with the Blues, the newest arrival has already had a taste of life in the third tier, having featured 20 times for the Blues in their League One-winning campaign.

Hansson’s career so far

Emil Hansson (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images) | Getty Images

As a youngster, Norway-born Hansson progressed through the ranks of Brann, making six senior appearances for the club.

In 2017, he joined Feyenoord, with a further four first-team outings coming his way with the Eredivisie, alongside a loan spell with RKC Waalwijk.

After two years in Rotterdam, he made the move to Germany to link up with Hannover 96, but later returned to the Netherlands to represent both Fortuna Sittard and Heracles Almelo.

With the latter, he was on hand with 21 goals and 29 assists in 78 appearances - which caught the eye of Birmingham last summer.

