Reports - Nottingham Forest forward picks Blackpool over Plymouth Argyle

By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 05:00 BST
Nottingham Forest forward Dale Taylor is reportedly keen on a move to Blackpool.

Blackpool have reportedly won the race to sign Nottingham Forest youngster Dale Taylor.

The Seasiders have been among a number of clubs who have shown interest in the Northern Ireland international this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plymouth Argyle were the other side named in the race for the 21-year-old’s signature, as they look to boost their ranks following their recent relegation from the Championship, but it appears that they have missed out.

Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, claims Taylor has picked Blackpool over a move to Home Park after meeting with both Steve Bruce and Pilgrims boss Tom Cleverly.

The report also states Forest will receive around £1million for the forward.

Bruce’s recent comments on Taylor

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport)placeholder image
Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Discussing the links with Taylor last week, Blackpool boss Bruce said: “I think it’d be wrong of me to seek out individuals, but I can assure supporters that they’ll be delighted with what we’re trying to achieve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re close to two or three things, so let’s hope we can get them over the line quickly.

“Everyone wants to buy a young player for obvious reasons, but they’re not easy to come by. We’re doing our best and we understand what we’re trying to do.”

Who is Taylor?

Dale Taylor (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)placeholder image
Dale Taylor (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Taylor has spent the last few years out on loan in League One with a number of different clubs.

His first stint in the third tier came with Burton Albion in 2023, during which time he scored five goals in 20 outings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the back of this, he spent the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign with Wycombe Wanderers.

While with the Chairboys, he found the back of the net on nine occasions, as he featured in 51 games in all competitions.

Taylor’s most recent loan stint was with Wigan Athletic, where he was on target 11 times in total.

Your next story from the Gazette: Ex-Blackpool favourite explains League One return from Swansea City.

Related topics:The GazetteSwansea CityLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice