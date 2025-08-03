Reports - Nottingham Forest forward picks Blackpool over Plymouth Argyle

Nottingham Forest forward Dale Taylor is reportedly keen on a move to Blackpool.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have reportedly won the race to sign Nottingham Forest youngster Dale Taylor.

The Seasiders have been among a number of clubs who have shown interest in the Northern Ireland international this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plymouth Argyle were the other side named in the race for the 21-year-old’s signature, as they look to boost their ranks following their recent relegation from the Championship, but it appears that they have missed out.

Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, claims Taylor has picked Blackpool over a move to Home Park after meeting with both Steve Bruce and Pilgrims boss Tom Cleverly.

The report also states Forest will receive around £1million for the forward.

Bruce’s recent comments on Taylor

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Discussing the links with Taylor last week, Blackpool boss Bruce said: “I think it’d be wrong of me to seek out individuals, but I can assure supporters that they’ll be delighted with what we’re trying to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re close to two or three things, so let’s hope we can get them over the line quickly.

“Everyone wants to buy a young player for obvious reasons, but they’re not easy to come by. We’re doing our best and we understand what we’re trying to do.”

Who is Taylor?

Dale Taylor (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Taylor has spent the last few years out on loan in League One with a number of different clubs.

His first stint in the third tier came with Burton Albion in 2023, during which time he scored five goals in 20 outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the back of this, he spent the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign with Wycombe Wanderers.

While with the Chairboys, he found the back of the net on nine occasions, as he featured in 51 games in all competitions.

Taylor’s most recent loan stint was with Wigan Athletic, where he was on target 11 times in total.

Your next story from the Gazette: Ex-Blackpool favourite explains League One return from Swansea City.