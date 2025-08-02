Blackpool started the new League One season with 3-2 defeat to Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mistakes proved costly for Blackpool on the opening weekend of the League One season as they suffered a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

The afternoon got off to a great start for those in Tangerine on the Fylde Coast, with George Honeyman marking his debut with a goal after smashing a shot past Filip Marschall at the front post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there, things went quickly down hill. Jamie Reid had a goal put on a plate for him from a weak back pass from Fraser Horsfall, before the Boro striker added a second from the penalty spot in the final seconds of the first half.

Following the restart, Bailey Peacock-Farrell was at fault while playing out, leading to Dan Kemp bagging the visitors’ third.

Niall Ennis did pull one back for Steve Bruce’s side, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Here’s how Blackpool performed:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell- 5

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was called into action after only a minute, with the Birmingham City loanee reacting quickly to stop a Harvey White shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders keeper was at fault for Stevenage’s third, after cheaply giving the ball away in a dangerous area while playing out from the back.

Olly Casey- 6

Olly Casey was shifted around a few times during the match, and couldn’t quite have the same control at the back as he did last season.

Fraser Horsfall- 5

It was a start to life at Bloomfield Road for Fraser Horsfall to forget, with the defender’s weak back pass allowing Stevenage to equalise.

Michael Ihiekwe- 5

Michael Ihiekwe was the player adjudged to have handled the ball to gift Boro a penalty for their second.

Michael Ihiekwe (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Andy Lyons- 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game marked Andy Lyons’ first start in 18 months, but his afternoon was cut short at the break.

Jordan Brown- 6

Jordan Brown was responsible for the superb pass forward that led to Ennis’ goal in the 79th minute.

Lee Evans- 6

Like several members of the Seasiders squad, it was a hit and miss afternoon for Lee Evans.

George Honeyman-7

It was a strong start to George Honeyman’s competitive debut in Tangerine, with the midfielder smashing a superb shot into the back of the net to beat Filip Marschall at his front post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other decent moments followed for the ex-Millwall man, before exiting at the break.

Hayden Coulson- 7

A neat flicked header forward from Hayden Coulson helped to open up Stevenage down the left in the build-up to the opening goal.

Beyond that, the ex-Middlesbrough was the brightest player in Tangerine for large periods, but was on the end of some heavy challenges.

Niall Ennis- 7

Niall Ennis had a number of decent moments throughout the game. The forward had to remain resilient and alert, which he was rewarded for with his late goal.

Niall Ennis (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Ashley Fletcher- 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Fletcher was involved in some good link-up play, but couldn’t muster too many chances in front of goal.

Substitutes

Zac Ashworth - 6

Zac Ashworth was introduced at the break to take on the left back role.

Emil Hansson- 6

Emil Hansson showed some signs of what he’ll try to do in Tangerine, but couldn’t fully execute on his debut off the bench at half time.

Ryan Finnigan - 6

Ryan Finnigan was introduced for the final 20 minutes.

Your next story from the Gazette: Ex-Blackpool favourite explains League One return from Swansea City.