Former Blackpool assist Steve Thompson has provided his verdict on the Seasiders’ opening day defeat to Stevenage.

Blackpool endured a disappointing start to the League One season - after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage at Bloomfield Road.

Following George Honeyman’s early opener, things quickly went downhill for the Seasiders.

Jamie Reid had a goal put on a plate for him from a weak back pass from Fraser Horsfall, before the Boro striker added a second from the penalty spot in the final seconds of the first half.

Following the restart, Bailey Peacock-Farrell was at fault while playing out, leading to Dan Kemp bagging the visitors’ third.

Niall Ennis did pull one back in the closing stages, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Thompson issues verdict

George Honeyman and Fraser Horsfall | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Steve Thompson, who worked under several managers during his time at Bloomfield Road as a coach, was on commentary duty for BBC Radio Lancashire at the weekend.

The 60-year-old stated it was concerning to see just how disjointed Steve Bruce’s side looked on Saturday afternoon.

“For the three goals that Stevenage scored, they didn’t really work hard to be honest - they were from Blackpool mistakes that for me were preventable,” he told the broadcaster after the match.

“At 1-0 I thought ‘here we go’ - this could be two or three, but then a poor back pass from Fraser Horsfall, with the keeper nowhere to be seen, made it 1-1.

“To be fair, apart from that, I can’t remember many chances Stevenage created. It seemed to knock the stuffing out of Blackpool.

“Then, on the stroke of half time the referee gave a penalty. From starting so well, you could see the frustration growing.

“They made the changes at half time, and went to a 4-4-2 to try and change it, but straightaway playing out from the back Roberts nicks the ball, pulls it back, and there’s Dan Kemp to beat the keeper.

“They looked like a team that were totally disjointed - there were players playing out of position, and several injuries that probably would’ve started.

“It was a disappointing day for Blackpool. They looked like a disjointed team and a team with injuries. If I was Steve Bruce I’d be thinking we need at least three or four more players.”

A worry for Bruce

Steve Bruce (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

Bruce admitted he was concerned by the nature of the Seasiders’ goals against Stevenage, given their poor defensive record last season.

“It’s disappointing, and it’s the manner of it,” he stated.

“We’ve gifted them the game. It’s hard enough to score a goal. To make one mistake is fair enough, but three on the opening day of the season.

“I thought the supporters were terrific, it was great to see the crowd fill that end, but we then shot ourselves in the foot which is frustrating.

“As a team we didn’t defend well enough last year, but today we did apart from the three mistakes. The one thing you can’t eradicate is mistakes - but the good players don’t make them.”

