Blackpool team news V Exeter City: New arrival from Nottingham Forest absent
Steve Bruce has made one change to his Blackpool side for this afternoon’s game away to Exeter City.
Due to players returning from injury and new faces arriving, the Seasiders boss is able to start with his preferred 4-4-2 formation, with personnel named in their natural positions.
In the singular alteration from last week’s 3-2 home defeat to Stevenage, Emil Hansson comes into the starting XI for Fraser Horsfall.
George Honeyman is expected to start on the right of midfield, after overcoming the ankle injury that forced him off at half time last Saturday.
Despite his error for Boro’s third goal at Bloomfield Road, Bailey Peacock-Farrell keeps his place in goal ahead of Franco Ravizzoli.
Elsewhere, new signing Malcolm Ebiowei is among a six-man bench, along with Tom Bloxham and CJ Hamilton.
Taylor absent
The reason behind a reduced number of substitute options is due to the absence of fellow new addition Dale Taylor.
While the ex-Nottingham Forest striker has travelled down to Devon with the rest of the squad, The Gazette understands he is unable to feature against the Grecians due to a minor registration issue - with a full statement set to follow from the club.
Here’s the full Blackpool XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Andy Lyons, Olly Casey, Michael Ihiekwe, Hayden Coulson, George Honeyman, Lee Evans, Jordan Brown, Emil Hansson, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.
Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Zac Ashworth, Ryan Finnigan, Malcolm Ebiowei, CJ Hamilton, Tom Bloxham.
Your next story from the Gazette: League One's biggest attendances from the opening weekend - with Blackpool compared.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.