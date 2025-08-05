Emil Hansson joined Blackpool on a season-long loan from Birmingham City last week.

Steve Bruce believes Emil Hansson will help to fill a major hole for Blackpool following his recent move from Birmingham City.

The Seasiders boss states the loanee shares the same qualities as Rob Apter - who joined Charlton Athletic last month after impressing in his breakthrough year in Tangerine.

In the aftermath of the youth product’s Bloomfield Road exit, Bruce found himself short in the wide areas due to both CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham being ruled out of action.

With the injury situation easing, Blackpool should have more competition on the wings in their upcoming games.

Hansson will be among those battling for a spot after making his debut for the club off the bench in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Stevenage.

Bruce was pleased with the snippets he saw from the new man, and is hopeful of keeping him fit to get the best out of him this season.

“I think you can see what we’ve lost with Rob, we’ve gained with Emil,” he said.

“You could see as soon as he came on the pitch what he’s going to give us. He’s got a little bit of quality and he wants to get at people, and beat them.

“He picked up an injury last season and couldn’t get back in the team apparently, but we’ve seen enough of him to know he’s a very good player at this level.”

Hansson’s career so far

Emil Hansson (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images) | Getty Images

As a youngster, Norway-born Hansson progressed through the ranks of Brann, making six senior appearances for the club.

In 2017, he joined Feyenoord, with a further four first-team outings coming his way with the Eredivisie, alongside a loan spell with RKC Waalwijk.

After two years in Rotterdam, he made the move to Germany to link up with Hannover 96, but later returned to the Netherlands to represent both Fortuna Sittard and Heracles Almelo.

With the latter, he was on hand with 21 goals and 29 assists in 78 appearances - which caught the eye of Birmingham last summer.

