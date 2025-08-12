Blackpool player ratings V Port Vale: Six score 5/10 as Seasiders exit cup

The Seasiders headed into the fixture looking to bounce back from their disappointing start to the League One season, with defeats against both Stevenage and Exeter City coming their way in the opening fortnight of the campaign.

Steve Bruce’s side huffed and puffed again for long periods against the Valiants, and endured another underwhelming 90 minutes.

Neither goalkeeper had a save to make during the first half, with Marko Marosi being the first to be called into action shortly after the restart.

The 31-year-old reacted quickly to push away a shot from distance from Jordan Brown.

Down the other end, a chop inside from Jayden Stockley left Michael Ihiekwe on the floor, but the Port Vale striker couldn’t keep his eventual effort down.

Heneghan also came close for the visitors, with the defender having a shot blocked in front of the face of goal.

The only goal of the game came in the 75th minute through Mo Faal – who found himself in space in the box to beat Bailey Peacock-Farrell with a close-range header.

Here’s how the Seasiders’ performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Port Vale. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

2 . Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 5 There were a couple of nervy moments for Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the early stages of the game, and he will be disappointed with his positioning for Mo Faal's headed goal from close-range. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

3 . Jordan Brown - 6 Jordan Brown was named at right back by Steve Bruce, and gave a good account of himself in the role on the whole. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey - 7 Olly Casey looked far more composed after two tough league games, with an early recovering tackle setting the tone for a solid evening for the centre back. Photo: Gareth Evans Photo Sales

5 . Michael Ihiekwe - 6.5 There were a couple of nervy moments for Michael Ihiekwe, but he grew in stature as the game went on. Photo: Blackpool FC Photo Sales