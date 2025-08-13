Blackpool had a change of captain on Tuesday night.

George Honeyman wore the captain’s armband in Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat to Port Vale in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

James Husband remains the Seasiders’ club captain, but in his absence due to injury, the summer arrival from Millwall will take on the responsibility of leading the team out each week.

Honeyman made the move to the Fylde Coast in June, having turned down a new deal with Lions after featuring 40 times for them in the Championship last season.

In the past, the 30-year-old held the armband during his time with boyhood club Sunderland and Hull City - whom he tasted League One promotion with back in 2021.

Prior to the Black Cats youth product taking on the responsibility on Tuesday night, Lee Evans had previously held the vice captain role.

Explaining the decision, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said: “It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while now. He’s come into the group and has captain written all over him. With Hubby being out until Christmas, I thought it was the right call to give him the armband.

“I know what he is. He’s had a good start to his career here, even though it’s been difficult. He’ll lead by example.

“Evo (Lee Evans) played 44 times for me last season, I picked him in every game he was available. If it frees him up, then good. I thought he was more like himself tonight (against Port Vale) after a difficult start.

“I just said to him, Hubby will always be the club captain, but I’ll give George the armband. There was no problem. I just thought it was a positive change.”

Husband injury

James Husband

The news that Husband would be unavailable until December time was confirmed last week, with the defender undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury.

Discussing the problem, Bruce said: “Hubby has had an operation, so I don’t think we’ll see him until Christmas, so that’s the sad news on that one.

“He’s an experienced one who can play centre back and left back for you, so it’s a blow to us.”

