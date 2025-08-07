James Husband

Blackpool have been dealt a major injury blow with club captain James Husband set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool captain James Husband is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury in the Seasiders’ final game of pre-season away to Doncaster Rovers, and is now expected to be out until around December time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Providing an update on the 31-year-old, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce admitted it was a blow to lose Husband for the first half of the campaign.

“Hubby has had an operation, so I don’t think we’ll see him until Christmas, so that’s the sad news on that one,” he said.

“He’s an experienced one who can play centre back and left back for you, so it’s a blow to us.”

Other absentees

Danny Imray | Blackpool FC

After missing the last weekend’s League One opener against Stevenage, Danny Imray and Albie Morgan will both remain absent for the Seasiders’ trip to Exeter City on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Albie is around the corner and not far from it, and so is Danny Imray,” Bruce added.

“They’re the ones that are there and thereabouts in the next week to 10 days.”

Players set to return

CJ Hamilton

Elsewhere, both CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham are set to be available again for the game at St James Park, while the ankle injury George Honeyman suffered last week isn’t as serious as first feared.

“CJ looks alright, Honeyman looks alright as well, and Bloxham is back in, so all of a sudden we have a few back in the key areas,” Bruce added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On top of what we had last week, we’ve got four or five who would walk into most teams in this division and we’re delighted to have them back.”

Your next story from the Gazette: League One's biggest attendances from the opening weekend - with Blackpool compared.