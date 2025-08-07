Blackpool suffer major injury blow - with key figure set for lengthy spell on the sidelines
Blackpool captain James Husband is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.
The defender suffered a hamstring injury in the Seasiders’ final game of pre-season away to Doncaster Rovers, and is now expected to be out until around December time.
Providing an update on the 31-year-old, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce admitted it was a blow to lose Husband for the first half of the campaign.
“Hubby has had an operation, so I don’t think we’ll see him until Christmas, so that’s the sad news on that one,” he said.
“He’s an experienced one who can play centre back and left back for you, so it’s a blow to us.”
Other absentees
After missing the last weekend’s League One opener against Stevenage, Danny Imray and Albie Morgan will both remain absent for the Seasiders’ trip to Exeter City on Saturday afternoon.
“Albie is around the corner and not far from it, and so is Danny Imray,” Bruce added.
“They’re the ones that are there and thereabouts in the next week to 10 days.”
Players set to return
Elsewhere, both CJ Hamilton and Tom Bloxham are set to be available again for the game at St James Park, while the ankle injury George Honeyman suffered last week isn’t as serious as first feared.
“CJ looks alright, Honeyman looks alright as well, and Bloxham is back in, so all of a sudden we have a few back in the key areas,” Bruce added.
“On top of what we had last week, we’ve got four or five who would walk into most teams in this division and we’re delighted to have them back.”
