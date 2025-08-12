Steve Bruce issues immediate reaction to Blackpool's EFL Cup exit against Port Vale

Port Vale knocked Blackpool out of the EFL Cup.

Steve Bruce states Blackpool need to show more courage from set pieces after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Port Vale in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The result marks another match to forget for the Seasiders, who head into Saturday’s League One meeting with Huddersfield Town on the back of three consecutive defeats in all competitions, with eight goals conceded during that time.

A second half header from Mo Faal from a corner proved to be the difference against the Valiants - in what was a game of limited chances.

“Set pieces have become a bit of a problem we’ve got at the moment so we’ll have to look at it because they are costing us at the moment,” he said.

“We’ll analyse, look at it and obviously change because in the last couple of weeks it hasn’t worked.

“On set pieces, you can either go zonal or man for man. We knew the threat they would pose with their physicality and their height. Today we couldn’t deal with it when it came into the box at certain times.

“It’s something we have to address. I believe we’re big enough physically and we didn’t have a problem with it last year, but this year it’s been a different ball game.

“We need the courage to go and head it. We’re easily blocked off with what we’re doing and it becomes a real big hole. We need to be brave enough to attack it and win it.

“We know what we’re set up to do. We’ve got to manage the situation better and have the ability to head it. Unfortunately at the moment, we’re struggling with both.

“You’ve got to have the courage to go and head it, and put it in where it hurts.”

While there was very little in terms of creativity for the Seasiders in the loss, Bruce believes there were signs of improvement in that regard.

“I thought we were much better tonight for long periods - there were signs of where we were,” he added.

“Of course it’ll take a little bit of time with the new people bedding in, but we’re all disappointed.

“The supporters know which way we want to go since I’ve walked through the door, and that won’t change. At the moment we’ve got to wait for the people to settle into the environment.

“We’ve had an awful week, but we’ve got to put it behind us and get ready for Huddersfield and see what we can do.”

