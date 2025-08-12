Blackpool welcome league leaders Huddersfield to Bloomfield Road on Saturday

Huddersfield Town have suffered a ‘tough’ injury setback ahead of their League One trip to Blackpool on Saturday.

The Terriers, who currently sit top of the table on goal difference following a maximum six points from their first two games of the season, have learned that attacking full-back Mickel Miller faces another spell on the sidelines.

The former Plymouth ace missed four months of last term with a knee injury he sustained in November - a setback that limited him to just 18 league appearances during his maiden season at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Now the 29-year-old faces the possibility of up to eight weeks out after picking up a hamstring injury in Huddersfield’s 2-0 win at Reading at the weekend.

Miller, who returned to action in April and used pre-season to work hard on his fitness, was named in the starting XI for each of Lee Grant’s side’s opening two league games.

Signed by former boss Michael Duff, he has been selected despite the Terriers revamping their squad and bringing in 12 new players this summer - including former Preston North End duo Ryan Ledson and Jack Whatmough, and Alfie May, who scored 16 goals for champions Birmingham last season.

‘A real tough one for Mickel’

Speaking ahead of Huddersfield’s Carabao Cup game against Leicester City on Wednesday night, Grant said the injury was a disappointing one to take for Miller and the group.

He said: ‘It’s a real tough one for Mickel. It’s one we know he will recover from and he will work hard to be back as speedily as he can.

‘It would be wrong for me to put a time-stamp on that. But it’s a disappointing one for the group and myself.

‘Everyone at the game saw how hard he worked and how important he has been for us over the past couple of weeks. But results have come back and it’s not great.

"In terms of the full extent, we’ve got a little bit of work to do to find out if it’s going to be a period of four, six or eight (weeks), we’ll see.

"But we know we have lost Mickel for a period of weeks, which is disappointing. It’s hard and he’s disappointed of course.”

With two defeats from their opening two games of the season, Blackpool sit second from bottom in the League One table - six points behind promotion-favourites Huddersfield.

The Seasiders welcome Port Vale to Bloomfield Road tonight in the first round of the Carabao Cup before playing host to the Terriers on Saturday.

Manager Steve Bruce goes into tonight’s fixture without Albie Morgan (muscle injury), Danny Imray (knee), James Husband (hanstring) and Fraser Horsfall (ankle injury).

