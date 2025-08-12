Blackpool injury news V Port Vale: Four ruled out of EFL Cup test

Blackpool take on Port Vale on this evening in the EFL Cup.

Blackpool are set to be without up to five players for their EFL Cup meeting with Port Vale this evening.

The Seasiders have started the new campaign with back-to-back defeats to Stevenage and Exeter City, conceding seven goals in those two games.

Following Saturday’s 4-1 loss away to the Grecians at St James Park, Steve Bruce will be looking for a major reaction, and could opt to rotate his team to give opportunities to others.

The Blackpool boss still finds himself a number of players due to injury, while some past faces may also miss the chance to return to the Fylde Coast.

Jordan Gabriel made the move to Vale Park in the summer, but picked up an injury during pre-season.

While the fullback has now returned to training, he remains doubtful, alongside fellow ex-Seasiders midfielder Ben Garrity.

Meanwhile, former loanee George Byers has started the Valiants first two league games following their promotion back to the third tier.

Here’s the current Blackpool injury list:

Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan missed the majority of the pre-season fixtures due to a muscle injury.

The midfielder is on the road to recovery, and is edging closer to getting back, with Steve Bruce expecting him back at some point next week.

Danny Imray

Danny Imray

Danny Imray was one of the injury problems flagged up ahead of the League One opener against Stevenage.

Sharing the issue last week, before the visit of Boro, Bruce said: “He has a knee injury. It’s been scanned, and we think it’ll be two or three weeks. It’s frustrating for Danny, but he caught his knee in the grass at Doncaster and tweaked it a bit. Thankfully it’s not really bad, but it’s enough to keep him out.”

Like Morgan, Imray is expected back at some point next week.

James Husband

James Husband

A long-term hamstring injury was confirmed for James Husband last week.

“Hubby has had an operation, so I don’t think we’ll see him until Christmas, so that’s the sad news on that one,” Bruce said on Tuesday.

“He’s an experienced one who can play centre back and left back for you, so it’s a blow to us.”

Fraser Horsfall

Fraser Horsfall

An ankle injury for Fraser Horsfall was revealed after Saturday’s 4-1 defeat against Exeter - with the centre back missing the trip to St James Park.

Discussing the problem, Bruce said: “He’s gone down with an ankle problem where he’s been put in a boot for at least 10 days. After that we will have a look and see what it is and see if it’s settled down in that respect.

“It’s been agitating him for a while, but we just have to see how he is in the next week or so when he comes out of the boot.

“He was uncomfortable on Monday and reported it. If I’m being honest he’s probably been carrying it for two or three weeks and wanted to try and battle his way through, but has made it worse.”

