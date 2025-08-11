Blackpool were defeated by Exeter City at St James Park.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brett Ormerod states Blackpool looked vulnerable every time they had to defend in their 4-1 defeat to Exeter at the weekend.

On the back of a loss to Stevenage at Bloomfield Road last week, the Seasiders quickly found themselves behind in Devon, with Reece Cole and Jack Fitzwater both finding the back of the net in the opening exchanges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Fletcher pulled one back for the visitors just after the 20-minute mark, before the Grecians’ advantage was strengthened by Jayden Wareham and substitute Sonny Cox after the break.

Ormerod offers verdict

Blackpool were defeated by Exeter City at St James Park.

Ormerod, who enjoyed two stints in Tangerine during his playing career, was on commentary duty for BBC Radio Lancashire at the weekend, and was left worried for the current Blackpool squad.

“To sum it up, one word for me would be concerning - straight from the off,” he told the broadcaster.

“The midfield were out run. It started with a quick ball down the right side, and Blackpool didn’t react. A cross in, it fell to Cole, and he scores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was the real concerning thing, Exeter putting balls into the Blackpool box and looking like they could score every time they went forward.

“Steve Bruce will be mortified by those sloppy goals - the defending from his team was bad.

“The second goal came from Fitzwater having a free header in the box.

“In the second half, I thought they’d change tactics and try to match them up in midfield. They did eventually, but not before they went 3-1 down. Once again it was bad defending, another header from a set piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They never really created anything, and the fourth goal puts salt in the wound. They looked vulnerable every time Exeter went forward.”

Bruce left frustrated

Steve Bruce | Sportimage

After the match, Steve Bruce issued an apology to the Seasiders supporters who had made the long trip to Exeter.

“We didn’t play from the first whistle, it was very frustrating - arguably as poor as I’ve seen us play since I’ve been at the club,” he said.

“We didn’t show enough determination in what we did, either defensively or going forward, and that’s a frustration for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve performed poorly. We’ve let ourselves down. I’ll reiterate, I can only apologise to the supporters who came here in their hundreds to support their team. It’s taken them hours to get here, and they haven’t seen their team perform. We’ll make sure we’re better next time.

“It’s very early, and I’m sure we’ll get better as the season goes on. It’s very difficult to integrate - and I’m not making excuses. It does take time, but I still expect us to be better than that. I’m not one for excuses, we were poor on the day and we didn’t do anything well enough to get anywhere near a victory.

“Congratulations to Exeter, we have to take it on the chin and admit we were nowhere near good enough.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Steve Bruce slams 'atrocious' treatment after error delays debut of Blackpool's newest addition.