Blackpool player ratings V Exeter City: Five score 4/10 in mediocre display

On the back of their 3-2 loss to Stevenage on the opening weekend, further defensive frailties were exposed at St James Park.

The opener came after only four minutes, with Reece Cole finding himself with plenty of time and space in the box to slot a shot past Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Shortly after, a weak hand from the Birmingham City loanee allowed the home side to add another, with a back post header from Jack Fitzwater finding its way into the back of the net.

Ashley Fletcher was able to pull one back for the Seasiders, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation due to second half goals from Jayden Wareham and Sonny Cox.

Here’s Blackpool’s ratings from Devon:

How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool were defeated by Exeter City at St James Park.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 4 Bailey Peacock-Farrell was left static for Exeter's first, and should've done better in keeping out the second. He did make some decent saves beyond that, but for the second week running the Birmingham City loanee was at fault with an error.

Andy Lyons - 5 The domino effect of players being dragged of position for the first goal started with Andy Lyons, with the fullback struggling to deal with the situation down the right.

Olly Casey- 4 Olly Casey probably over committed with a challenge in the build-up to the opener, with the defender leaving himself out of position when a quick throw-in was taken. That set the tone for an afternoon where the centre back struggled a number of times.

Michael Ihiekwe - 4 The Blackpool defence looked shaky throughout, with Michael Ihiekwe unable to use his experience to steady the ship.