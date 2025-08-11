Blackpool boss' latest transfer comments - before and after Devon disappointment

Blackpool have added 11 new players to their ranks so far this summer.

Steve Bruce states he’ll keep knocking on the door at Blackpool to improve his squad further - but is happy with what he’s got.

Dale Taylor became the Seasiders’ 11th signing of the summer last week, after making the move to the Fylde Coast for a fee of around £1million from Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old followed Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, George Honeyman, Niall Ennis, Franco Ravizzoli, Jordan Brown, Danny Imray, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Emil Hansson and Malcolm Ebiowei through the doors at Bloomfield Road, with the majority being handed their debuts in the past fortnight.

“If you look at what we’ve done, you’ve got to be delighted,” Bruce said on Thursday.

“We’ve brought in some good players who have done well in this division before so let’s look forward to it.

“If I don’t keep knocking on the door, then I’m not doing my job. We’ve got to keep improving and getting better.

“We’ve strengthened the squad significantly, so now we’ve got to put it into action.”

Transfer comments following Devon disappointment

While on paper Blackpool can be pleased with the work they’ve done, that is yet to boost performances on the pitch.

After starting the campaign with a 3-2 defeat to Stevenage at home, where three new signings were at fault with individual errors for the goal, they were also on the end of a 4-1 loss away to Exeter City in their first away outing of the season.

Bruce’s side quickly found themselves behind in Devon, with Reece Cole and Jack Fitzwater both finding the back of the net in the opening exchanges.

Ashley Fletcher pulled one back for the visitors just after the 20-minute mark, before the Grecians’ advantage was strengthened by Jayden Wareham and substitute Sonny Cox after the break.

Once again there were errors from Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal and the defenders in front of him, while the midfield and the attack never got going in the mediocre display.

When asked about further transfer business after the game at St James Park, Bruce stated: “We have to put our house in order first with what we’ve done.

“We’ve brought some very good players into the club, and I believe the squad is stronger to what it was this time last year.

“However, the proof is in the pudding, and we’ve still got a lot of work to do on the pitch to get these lads into shape.”

