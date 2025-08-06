Blackpool boss cites Wayne Rooney influence on signing of ex-Derby County man

Malcolm Ebiowei has become Blackpool’s 10th signing of the summer.

Steve Bruce states he held conversations with Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney before making a move for Malcolm Ebiowei.

The 21-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road from Crystal Palace on a two-year contract, with a one-year option, and could make his debut in Saturday’s game away to Exeter City.

Ebiowei spent time in the academies of a number of different clubs, but it was Derby County who gave him his first taste of senior football - with 16 first-team appearances coming his way in 2022.

At the time of his Rams debut, Rooney was at the helm at Pride Park - in what was his first managerial role.

The former England international, who represented both United and Everton in the Premier League as a player, has since gone on to coach D.C. United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.

Bruce admits Rooney’s recommendation was a factor behind the decision to bring Ebiowei to the Fylde Coast.

“He’s had a fantastic start to his career and is a really talented boy - who probably needs a fresh challenge, so we’re delighted to get him,” he said.

“Wayne Rooney gave him his debut. I spoke to him about him, he was great, that’s why I’m buying him.”

Rooney’s past words

Wayne Rooney (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images) | Getty Images

During his time in charge of Derby, Rooney was open in his praise of Ebiowei on the back of him bursting on the scene as a teenager.

“I thought he was excellent all game, the best player on the pitch," he said after a game against Coventry in March 2022 - as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

“It was one of the best performances I have seen from a young player, consistently for 90 minutes, in a long time.

“He deserved that because he has worked extremely hard. His attitude is incredible, he wants to learn and he is an exciting young player. First of all, his attitude is very good.

“He has got an enormous amount of ability, he is brave, he will take the ball, he is not afraid to take players on, to get tackled, to make mistakes. So he has got a really bright future.”

Since making the move to Selhurst Park three years ago, Ebiowei has featured five times for Palace, as well as spending time on loan with Hull City, RWDM Brussels and Oxford United, but has been unable to really make his mark and replicate his Derby form.

