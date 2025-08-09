Blackpool issue statement outlining reason behind ex-Nottingham Forest man's absence

Blackpool take on Exeter City at St James Park this afternoon.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have issued a statement explaining the reason behind Dale Taylor’s against Exeter City.

The striker made the move to Bloomfield Road on a four-year deal, with a 12 month option, on Thursday, after a reported fee of around £1million was agreed with Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the 21-year-old has travelled down to Devon with the rest of the squad, he is unable to feature against the Grecians.

In statement explaining the issue, Blackpool wrote: “Blackpool Football Club can confirm that Dale Taylor will miss today's fixture against Exeter City due to a minor registration issue.

“The club takes full responsibility for this delay, and is as frustrated as everyone will be that the player will not be able to make his debut this afternoon.

“This mistake is not attributable to any one individual and the club has adjusted its procedures to ensure that a mistake such as this will not happen again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club thanks supporters for their continued support and understanding and hopes to give those travelling three memorable points on the road to kick start the season.”

Your next story from the Gazette: League One's biggest attendances from the opening weekend - with Blackpool compared.