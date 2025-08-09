Steve Bruce shares Blackpool goalkeeper consideration between Birmingham City loanee and ex-Wycombe Wanderers man
Blackpool have two goalkeepers with their eyes on a starting spot at Bloomfield Road.
Franco Ravizzoli was the first shot stopper to arrive on the Fylde Coast earlier this summer, with the Argentine joining the Seasiders as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers.
Meanwhile, a few weeks later, Bailey Peacock-Farrell was also added to Steve Bruce’s squad on a season-long loan from Birmingham City.
The Blues man was given the first opportunity to start between the sticks in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Stevenage.
Like fellow debutants Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe, the Northern Ireland international made a mistake that led to a goal, with a poor pass out from the back being easily intercepted.
Meanwhile, Ravizzoli was also at fault with errors in Blackpool’s pre-season game away to AFC Fylde last month, and is still waiting to make his competitive debut for the club.
Tough decisions for Blackpool boss
Ahead of this weekend’s game away to Exeter City, Bruce was asked what extent of mistake would lead to a switch of keeper.
“It’s a great question - how long do you put up with it?,” he said.
“He’s a great player Bailey, and he’s made the wrong choice, making a bad pass with his wrong foot. He knows it, we all know it - it’s a genuine mistake.
“He’s an experienced player who held his hands up straightaway, just like the other boys did too.
“It’s up to the manager to decide how many mistakes they can make. Harry Tyrer made a few early on in his career with us.
“We don’t want it to keep happening so we’ll see.”
