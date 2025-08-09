Steve Bruce wants to see Blackpool’s two goalkeepers have a close battle for a starting spot this season.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool have two goalkeepers with their eyes on a starting spot at Bloomfield Road.

Franco Ravizzoli was the first shot stopper to arrive on the Fylde Coast earlier this summer, with the Argentine joining the Seasiders as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Wycombe Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a few weeks later, Bailey Peacock-Farrell was also added to Steve Bruce’s squad on a season-long loan from Birmingham City.

The Blues man was given the first opportunity to start between the sticks in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Stevenage.

Like fellow debutants Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe, the Northern Ireland international made a mistake that led to a goal, with a poor pass out from the back being easily intercepted.

Meanwhile, Ravizzoli was also at fault with errors in Blackpool’s pre-season game away to AFC Fylde last month, and is still waiting to make his competitive debut for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tough decisions for Blackpool boss

Franco Ravizzoli | National World

Ahead of this weekend’s game away to Exeter City, Bruce was asked what extent of mistake would lead to a switch of keeper.

“It’s a great question - how long do you put up with it?,” he said.

“He’s a great player Bailey, and he’s made the wrong choice, making a bad pass with his wrong foot. He knows it, we all know it - it’s a genuine mistake.

“He’s an experienced player who held his hands up straightaway, just like the other boys did too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s up to the manager to decide how many mistakes they can make. Harry Tyrer made a few early on in his career with us.

“We don’t want it to keep happening so we’ll see.”

Your next story from the Gazette: League One's biggest attendances from the opening weekend - with Blackpool compared.