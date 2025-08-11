Dale Taylor missed Blackpool’s game against Exeter City due to a minor registration issue.

The EFL state they are ‘disappointed’ by the comments made by Blackpool boss Steve Bruce criticising the way the club were treated following a registration issue for new signing Dale Taylor.

Saturday’s game away to Exeter City was meant to be the 21-year-old’s first taste of life with the Seasiders, but was unable to feature due to a minor error on the back of his move from Nottingham Forest.

The striker made the move to Bloomfield Road on a four-year deal, with a 12 month option, last Thursday, after a reported fee of around £1million was agreed.

While the 21-year-old travelled down to Devon, he had to watch on as he new teammates’ suffered a 4-1 defeat.

Bruce’s comments

Steve Bruce | Sportimage

After the game, Bruce vented his frustration concerning the Taylor situation, and was critical of the way Blackpool were treated.

“Look we’ve made a mistake, and unfortunately it wasn’t to be,” he said.

“We found out about it Friday afternoon around four or five o’clock - we knew there was a bit of a problem.

“I have to say the EFL were atrocious in their handling of the situation in my honest opinion. Yes, we made a mistake but we did everything we possibly could to rectify it.

“They didn’t really want to know. It was as if they just shut up shop and disappeared for the weekend - which left a bad taste in my mouth because somebody could’ve made a decision.

“We’d made a mistake, but they were so poor in getting back to us. I’m not going to start off and get a fine, but they were pathetic, nearly as bad as that today (against Exeter City).

“Dale’s going to be with us for the next four years. It was a bad start to the day, but it didn’t attribute to anything we saw out there - that was by the by.”

EFL issue response

Following Bruce’s comments, the EFL have issued a response.

A spokesperson said: “The EFL is disappointed by the comments made by Blackpool Football Club manager, Steve Bruce, in respect of Dale Taylor’s registration as a player for the club.

“As acknowledged by Mr Bruce and Blackpool’s own statement on Saturday, the player was not available for Saturday’s fixture due to the club not meeting the registration requirements.

“While our team was in regular contact with the club across Friday and Saturday in advance of the fixture, in such circumstances the League has a clear duty to apply its regulations fairly and consistently for all member clubs.”

Seasiders statement

Dale Taylor | Sportimage

Ahead of the game at St James Park on Saturday afternoon, the Seasiders shared a statement flagging the issue.

“Blackpool Football Club can confirm that Dale Taylor will miss today's fixture against Exeter City due to a minor registration issue,” they wrote.

“The club takes full responsibility for this delay, and is as frustrated as everyone will be that the player will not be able to make his debut this afternoon.

“This mistake is not attributable to any one individual and the club has adjusted its procedures to ensure that a mistake such as this will not happen again.

“The club thanks supporters for their continued support and understanding and hopes to give those travelling three memorable points on the road to kick start the season.”

