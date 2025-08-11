Dale Taylor is set to make his Blackpool debut.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Bruce states Dale Taylor will make his Blackpool debut in Tuesday night’s EFL Cup first round meeting with Port Vale.

The striker made the move to Bloomfield Road on a four-year deal, with a 12 month option, on Thursday, after a reported fee of around £1million was agreed with Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the 21-year-old travelled down to Devon to take on Exeter City with the rest of the squad at the weekend, he was unable to take part in the 4-1 defeat to the Grecians.

“We made a genuine mistake on Friday, and we tried to rectify it on Friday night and Saturday morning,” Bruce said.

“We thought a bit of common sense would prevail but it didn’t. Let’s draw a line under it, he’s here for the next four years and we hope he’ll have a really successful time here.

“He’s a really good player, the kid, and he’ll make his debut at home tomorrow night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce’s past words on Taylor

Dale Taylor | Sportimage

Following Taylor’s arrival on the Fylde Coast last week, Bruce shared his delight of adding the Northern Ireland international to his ranks.

“Well it’s been a prolonged transfer,” he stated.

“We thought we had it done maybe three or four weeks ago, but it rumbled on. He’s here now, and we’ve dug deep into our pockets, so we need to thank the owner (Simon Sadler) for that. He’s walked through the door, along with the other lads who have arrived, and all of a sudden there’s a healthy feel to the group, compared to a week ago.

“It’s up and around £1million, which is a big number in our league. Fair play to everyone concerned.

“The owner wants a squad that’s capable of getting into the top six. We’ve got all of the stuff here, so we now need to build the foundations for it to get the team playing the way we want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since I’ve walked through the door the owner has backed everything I’ve wanted to do. It’s been driven by him. We’re as competitive as anyone in this division, but now we need to put it into practice and gel them quickly to get them playing.”

Injury latest

Fraser Horsfall

Meanwhile, the Seasiders are set to have everyone available who took part in Saturday’s game at St James Park.

Fraser Horsfall, Albie Morgan and Danny Imray are all closing in on returns this month, while James Husband is set to be out for a lengthy period of time.

“Everyone is okay from the weekend,” he added.

“We’re missing big (Fraser) Horsfall, we’re missing Albie (Morgan), and Danny Imray. I would expect them to be in and around it in the next week to 10 days.

“Hubby (James Husband) will be out until Christmas unfortunately.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Steve Bruce slams 'atrocious' treatment after error delays debut of Blackpool's newest addition.