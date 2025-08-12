‘In a really good spot’: Middlesbrough delight after Blackpool loanee’s impressive career revival
Sammy Silvera is enjoying a career revival at Middlesbrough following his Blackpool struggles.
And the 24-year-old is making a huge impression under new boss Rob Edwards, who believes the forward possesses ‘real quality’.
Following the head coach’s appointment in the north east in June, there was plenty of speculation over the winger’s Boro future.
After a disappointing loan stay at Portsmouth, which saw his deal prematurely cut short in January, he was sent to League One linking-up with Steve Bruce at Blackpool.
But Silvera also struggled at Bloomfield Road, scoring just one goal and assisting once in 15 appearances during the second half of last term.
However, the Aussie talent returned to pre-season rejuvenated - impressing in friendlies against Bradford City, Rangers, Deportivo La Coruna and Mansfield.
Indeed, he was handed his first Middlesbrough start in 17 months on Saturday, with Edwards beginning his tenure with a 1-0 win against Swansea City on the opening day of the season.
And the Boro boss has highlighted Silvera’s drastic improvement during the summer period.
Speaking to Teesside Live, Edwards said: ‘He's a lovely guy. He's a lovely, smiley, happy lad and at the moment he's in a really good spot because he's playing and he's feeling that love. It's great.
‘His running, his high intensity stuff has been great. He's just shown a great desire to play for the club.
‘And he's shown real quality as well at times, which you've seen over the last few weeks. He's there on merit at the moment, and I saw a lot of those examples today. I saw it from everyone, which is really pleasing.
‘I came in with no prior feeling to anyone. I know how good some of the lads are and know them as players. I said that from day one, there's an opportunity for everyone. He's a great example, but what he has to do now is keep going.
Sammy Silvera’s time at Blackpool and what Steve Bruce said
After a frustrating loan spell with Portsmouth during the first half of the 2024-25 campaign, Silvera arrived at Bloomfield Road looking to rejuvenate his season.
Indeed, the Aussie winger started strongly on the Fylde Coast, registering a goal and one assist in his first four games under Bruce.
However, that would be his only impact in front of goal, while minutes also dried up - starting just three times during his 15 appearances.
Silvera missed Blackpool’s final two games of the campaign due to a back injury - bringing a disappointing end to his loan stay.
And following the end of his stay at Bloomfield Road, Bruce revealed his disappointment over the Middlesbrough man’s time with the Seasiders.
He told the Blackpool Gazette in May: “It’s been disappointing for Sammy. After a really bright start, he’s not been able to have a run in the team.
“Basically, it’s not just injury, it’s been the way the team has played. He’s a very good player, and we wish him well. We will have a conversation to see what he’s up to.”
