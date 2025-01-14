Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s newest addition Sammy Silvera endured a frustrating end to life with his previous club.

The 24-year-old has joined the Seasiders on loan from Middlesbrough - whom he has scored six goals for in 42 appearances since making the move to the Riverside Stadium in 2023.

Throughout the first half of the current campaign, the winger spent time with Portsmouth, but failed to find the back of the net or provide an assist in 11 Championship appearances for the Hampshire outfit.

His final outing with Pompey came in a 3-0 defeat away to Bristol City over the Christmas period.

The fixture marked his first start for the Blues since the end of September. But it didn’t go as planned, with chants of ‘send him back’ directed towards him from the visiting fans at Ashton Gate.

He was ultimately taken off in the 64th minute, and was an unused substitute in Portsmouth’s next game, before being left out of the matchday squad in their two fixtures since.

Defending the Australia international at the time, Pompey boss John Mousinho told The News: “I hear the support the fans give us. For any individuals that copped it at Bristol City, I think that’s pretty unfair (on Silvera). You can look at the whole XI and be critical of them all.

“Do you know what, I actually thought that Sammy had some really sharp moments in the first half, although I will have to have a look at the game and go over it.

“Rather than speaking in the heat of the moment, I will watch the game back and then see what I think after that.

“You always naturally look at the changes that we make and off the back of a really good performance on Boxing Day, sometimes you can point the finger of blame.”

Sammy Silvera | Blackpool FC

Silvera’s south coast struggles

Mousinho discussed Silvera’s time at Fratton Park further last week, and admitted sometimes transfers don’t go to plan.

“Has it worked out for Sammy? Sometimes that’s what happens, players that go on loan or players we sign, if it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out,” he stated.

“That’s one of those things, that’s part of recruitment, some you get right and some you don’t.”