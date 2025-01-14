Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Australia international Sammy Silvera has become Blackpool’s first signing of the winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old has joined the Seasiders on loan from Middlesbrough - whom he has scored six goals for in 42 appearances since making the move to the Riverside Stadium in 2023.

Throughout the first half of the current campaign, the winger spent time with Portsmouth, but failed to find the back of the net or provide an assist in 11 Championship appearances for the Hampshire outfit.

Sharing their thoughts on Silvera’s move to the Fylde Coast, one Pompey fan wrote: “Good luck Sammy. Shame it didn’t work out. Wishing him all the best.”

Another added: “Unlucky lads, had a load of talent, can beat the man, and has a ton of pace, but doesn’t know where the goal is.”

A third stated: “Think he will be fine in League One, perhaps a little out of depth in the Championship, but wish him all of the best.”

While a fourth noted: “It just didn’t work out for him at Pompey. First two games were ok, but lacked end product and confidence seemed to just leave him. Performances got worse until he didn’t get picked. It could be a great signing by Blackpool though, he has the ability to rip up League One and a point to prove.”

On the whole on social media, Seasiders fans welcomed their new addition, but some criticised the type of deal.

One stated: “I don’t think a loan player is the right option. We’re not going up and not going down so why not start the process of building a squad for next season with permanents. When the loan players leave we’re still a mid-table League One club, what was the pay off?”

Another added: “Loan FC shows a lack of ambition.”

A third agreed: “Another loan?”

Silvera’s career so far

After being born in London, Silvera grew up in Australia, and started his football career with Western Sydney Wanderers Youth, before later playing for Central Coast Mariners.

The Socceroos winger made the move over to Europe in 2020, joining F.C. Paços de Ferreira, but failed to make a senior appearance for the Primeira Liga, and instead headed out on loan on three occasions, representing Casa Pia, Sanjoanense and Newcastle Jets.

After returning to the Central Coast Mariners for a season, he became an A-League champion, before joining Middlesbrough in 2023.

During his first season at the Riverside Stadium, the left midfielder made 37 appearances for the North Yorkshire club in the Championship, but was loaned out to Portsmouth at the start of the current campaign.