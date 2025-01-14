Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool’s newest addition Sammy Silvera has pinpointed head coach Steve Bruce as a major factor behind his move to the Fylde Coast.

The Australia international has joined the Seasiders on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season, with the deal cutting short a spell with Portsmouth - where he had spent the first half of the campaign.

Silvera admits playing under Bruce was a major driving force behind his decision to join Blackpool.

The experienced manager has been at Bloomfield Road since the start of September, after coming in to replace Neil Critchley.

Throughout his coaching career, the 64-year-old has taken charge of a number of big teams including Newcastle United, Sunderland, Birmingham City and Aston Villa.

He also holds a big reputation from his playing career, during which time he was the captain of Manchester United for a number of years.

Discussing his move to the Seasiders, Silvera told the club website: “It’s a pleasure to be here. There is so much history at this club and everyone speaks so highly of it.

“I’m just glad to get here and hopefully I can get on the pitch as soon as possible. There was interest from a while ago. I think interest has always been there, but as soon as the transfer window opened, Blackpool were in.

“I didn’t want to rush any decision, I wanted to get it right.

“The coach (Steve Bruce) was the ultimate reason for my decision to join the club and I feel like this is the right place for me to be.”

Silvera’s career so far

After being born in London, Silvera grew up in Australia, and started his football career with Western Sydney Wanderers Youth, before later playing for Central Coast Mariners.

The Socceroos winger made the move over to Europe in 2020, joining F.C. Paços de Ferreira, but failed to make a senior appearance for the Primeira Liga, and instead headed out on loan on three occasions, representing Casa Pia, Sanjoanense and Newcastle Jets.

Samuel Silvera (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images) | Getty Images

After returning to the Central Coast Mariners for a season, he became an A-League champion, before joining Middlesbrough in 2023.

During his first season at the Riverside Stadium, the left midfielder made 37 appearances for the North Yorkshire club in the Championship, but was loaned out to Portsmouth at the start of the current campaign.

Following 12 outings for Pompey in all competitions, Silvera move to the Fylde Coast brings an end to his time at Fratton Park.