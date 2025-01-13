Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Blackpool defender Ian Evatt has responded to further calls for him to step down from his role with Bolton Wanderers.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 43-year-old has been under severe pressure from Trotters supporters this season, with a 3-1 defeat away to Rotherham United at the weekend increasing that further.

In the second half of the game at the New York Stadium, there were chants from the away end calling for the Bolton boss to be sacked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evatt has been in charge at the Toughsheet Community Stadium since 2020, and has overseen a promotion from League Two and an EFL Trophy win. The Wanderers also reached the League One play-off final last year, but were defeated 2-0 by Oxford United at Wembley.

Last month, Bolton chairman Sharon Brittan backed the head coach despite calls from supporters to part ways.

The Trotters currently sit 10th in the third tier, and are four points off the play-off places.

Speaking to The Bolton News, Evatt defended his position, stating: “The minute I don’t think I can win it, I’ll walk away. That is how I feel. I am a proud man. I am not deluded. And delusion is rife in football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am not delusional and the minute I don’t think I can get any more out of these players then I will have that conversation with the board. They know that and I know that.”

Evatt’s Blackpool career

After starting his playing career with Derby County, Evatt spent time with Chesterfield and QPR before joining the Seasiders on loan from the latter in 2006.

Following the termination of his contract at QPR, the defender was able to make his stay at Bloomfield Road permanent, and was part of the team that won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs under Simon Grayson in 2007.

The 43-year-old was part of the Seasiders’ starting XI that claimed a 2-0 victory over Yeovil Town at Wembley to book their place in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few years later, Evatt got the taste of Blackpool’s play-off pedigree once again, this time helping the club to the Premier League.

Throughout the club’s season in the top flight, he made 38 appearances, during which time he claimed one goal and three assists.

Evatt’s time on the Fylde Coast came to an end in 2013, leaving with 254 outings under his belt in Tangerine.

He went on to play for Chesterfield, which is where he got a taste of life as a coach in a caretaker capacity, before moving to Barrow for his first permanent role.