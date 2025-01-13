Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the standout managers in League One this season is set to depart his role in favour of a job in the Championship.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Bloomfield has inspired Wycombe Wanderers to a battle at the top end of the table throughout the campaign so far.

The Chairboys, who drew 1-1 with Blackpool last weekend, are currently second in the table with 51 points from 25 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They currently separate two of the division’s big spenders, sitting just ahead of third-place Wrexham on goal difference and trailing leaders Birmingham City by two points.

Bloomfield has been at the helm at Adams Park since 2022, and previously represented the Buckinghamshire outfit for 19 years as a player, having first joined them from Ipswich Town in 2003.

Minus a brief stint in charge of Colchester United at the start of his managerial career, the 40-year-old has been with Wycombe for over two decades, but is now set for a change of scenery.

Football League World report that Luton Town are closing in on appointing Bloomfield as their new head coach, following days of speculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hatters parted ways with former Blackpool defender Rob Edwards last week due to the club’s struggles in the Championship this season.

The 42-year-old had been at Kenilworth Road since November 2022, and guided Luton to the Premier League via the play-offs during his first campaign in charge.

The Bedfordshire outfit were relegated from the top flight after one season, finishing 18th after picking up just six wins.

Their difficulties have continued into the Championship, with a 2-1 defeat to QPR last week leaving them in 20th after 26 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his playing career, Edwards registered 67 appearances for the Seasiders throughout his three-season stay, and was part of the squad that reached the top flight back in 2010.

His CV also included spells with the likes of Derby County and Wolves, while as a coach he’s taken charge of Forest Green Rovers and Watford in recent years.

Rob Edwards (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Edwards’ farewell message at Luton

In a statement following his Luton exit: Edwards wrote: “It's been a privilege to manage Luton Town Football Club, but now is the right time for me to move on, for the club and me.

“I would like to thank Gary Sweet and the board for giving me the opportunity and for their support. To all the amazing staff in the offices, at the stadium and at the training ground, thank you, you've been incredible and I will miss you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to all the staff in the academy for their support and hard work. You're doing brilliant things, it's been a pleasure for me to have been able to give debuts to Joe, Zack and Josh. There are some really top young talent at the club.

“Thanks to Mick, Kev and Kev, Pilks, Jaz, Thommo, the analysts, the groundsmen, the medical team, the media team, Rob and the kitchen staff, Nicky Toone, Les - I'll miss our very early chats at the gate! Dan the man, our brilliant coach driver, keeps the darts practice going. Richie and Paul, thank you both. I couldn't do it without you. You're both so special.

“I'm really proud of what we achieved, not only winning a play-off game which the club had struggled to do, but winning the final and gaining promotion to the Premier League at Wembley was the most amazing experience!

“I take with me some incredible memories, not just the victories against Watford or Sunderland in the semi-final, or Brighton, Newcastle, Palace or Everton. But the way we did it, how we played against Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Villa and Manchester United, we were brave and brilliant to watch, how the Kenny bounced and roared! That's what I'll remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn't always easy, we lived through the most difficult times. What happened at Bournemouth last December will always remain with me. How the medical team reacted along with the paramedics to save Tom was remarkable. Truly heroic, and once again I want to thank them. The most important thing is that Tom Lockyer is with us and has a great chance to play again. I love you mate!

“To the players, I say thank you. Thanks for always giving your best, thanks for keeping it fun and to those that were there, thanks for delivering in the biggest moment of our lives.

“To the fans, my memories will be 3,000 of you at Stamford Bridge after the final whistle and a 3-0 defeat, singing and making the noise of 50,000 people. Your support meant the world to me. You were great. Thanks to those who have continued to support during more difficult times.

“The club is in great shape, financially, in a really strong position with an exciting new stadium on the horizon. I really hope I will be able to return as a fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The biggest thank you goes to my family. They've lived through this rollercoaster with me, and I'm looking forward to spending some time with them before being ready to go again. Once again, it's been a privilege.”

Bloomfield could be in place ahead of the Hatters’ meeting with Preston North End this weekend.