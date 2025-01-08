Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool defender Rob Edwards has reportedly left his role as Luton Town manager.

Multiple sources, including Football League World and talkSPORT, claim the 42-year-old will step away from his role at Kenilworth Road by mutual consent following a difficult campaign in the Championship so far.

Edwards has been with the Hatters since November 2022, and guided the club to the Premier League via the play-offs during his first campaign in charge.

The Bedfordshire outfit were relegated from the top flight after one year, finishing 18th after picking up just six wins, and their struggles have continued into this season.

If the former centre back does leave his role with Luton, that would leave just six former Seasiders figures in EFL roles.

Here’s how they’re faring:

Gary Rowett

Gary Rowett has recently returned to management, replacing Des Buckingham as Oxford United head coach last month.

Since stepping into the role at the Kassam Stadium, the 50-year-old has enjoyed a four-game unbeaten run, winning his first three outings.

During his playing career, the defender spent time at Bloomfield Road, joining the Seasiders on loan from Everton in 1995.

Ian Evatt

Despite facing pressure from Bolton Wanderers fans this season, Ian Evatt remains in charge at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Since landing the job with the Trotters back in 2020, the 43-year-old has guided the club to promotion from League Two and won the EFL Trophy. He very nearly reached the Championship as well, but suffered a defeat to Oxford United in last season’s play-off final.

As a player, Evatt was with the Seasiders between 2007 and 2013, during which time he made 254 appearances for the club.

Gary Bowyer

Former Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer has recently returned to management, becoming Burton Albion’s new boss last month.

During his time on the Fylde Coast, the 53-year-old guided the club back to League One via the play-offs in 2017.

Bowyer will come against his former side at the beginning of next month, with the Seasiders’ visiting the Pirelli Stadium on February 6.

Gary Bowyer guided the Seasiders to League One via the play-offs in 2017.

Richie Wellens

Richie Wellens has been in charge of Leyton Orient since 2022, and guided the club to promotion in his first season in charge.

After a slow start to the current campaign, a recent eight-game unbeaten run has lifted the London club up to eighth in the League One table.

As a player, Wellens made 174 appearances for Blackpool between 2000 and 2005.

Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn took over as Cheltenham Town manager last May, and is currently sat 13th in the League Two table with the Robins.

The former midfielder spent time on loan with the Seasiders from Wigan Athletic back in 2004.

Ian Holloway

Ian Holloway was the man that masterminded Blackpool’s rise to the Premier League back in 2010, and oversaw their singular season in the top flight.

The 61-year-old had been without a job since 2020 before taking over at Swindon Town back in November.

During his time at the County Ground so far, he’s picked up 12 points in his first 11 league games.