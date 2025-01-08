Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Blackpool defender Rob Edwards is reportedly set to leave his role with Luton Town.

Multiple sources, including Football League World and talkSPORT, claim the 42-year-old will step away from his role at Kenilworth Road by mutual consent following a difficult campaign in the Championship so far.

Edwards has been with the Hatters since November 2022, and guided the club to the Premier League via the play-offs during his first campaign in charge.

The Bedfordshire outfit were relegated from the top flight after just one season, finishing 18th after picking up just six wins.

Luton’s struggles have continued into the Championship, with their 2-1 defeat to QPR on Monday night leaving them in 20th after 26 games.

Edwards started his football career with Aston Villa, making nine first-team appearances for the club.

Following loan spells with Crystal Palace and Derby County, he made the move across the midlands to Wolves - where he spent four years.

The centre back made the move to Blackpool in 2008, and went on to register 67 appearances for the club throughout his three-season stay.

His time on the Fylde Coast coincided with the Seasiders’ promotion to the Premier League under Ian Holloway, and among the substitutes in the 2010 play-off final victory over Cardiff City at Wembley.

The latter stages of his playing career included time with Barnsley, and loan spells with Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town.

Following an interim spell as Wolves coach, Edwards’ first permanent management role was with AFC Telford, before working with England U16s.

He stepped into the EFL with the Forest Green Rovers, before experiencing a short stint with Watford - which came directly before his time with Luton.