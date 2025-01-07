Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The transfer window hasn’t kicked into life for Blackpool just yet.

Since things got underway last week, the Seasiders have been unable to get any new bodies through the door at Bloomfield Road.

Head coach Steve Bruce admitted one player was close to joining; only for the deal to fall through.

While there’s been no arrivals, two players have left the Fylde Coast outfit, with Elliot Embleton joining Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee and loanee Dom Ballard being recalled by his parent club Southampton.

Here’s some of the key questions that pose Blackpool in the transfer market:

How many more departures could we see?

It would be more surprising if we didn’t see further players head towards the exit door this month.

Bruce’s appointment back in September brought a change in system from the one utilised by Neil Critchley, leaving some individuals without a real natural role in the starting XI.

The club acted pretty swiftly to part ways with Embleton who fell into that category, and you’d imagine it’ll be the same with some of the others.

A number of players were left behind for Saturday’s game away to Wycombe, with any future incomings only set to increase this.

Not every exit should be a permanent one, as there’s a number of players who would benefit from loan moves - and could still play a role in the future.

The likes of Ryan Finnigan and Zac Ashworth haven’t done too much wrong when they’ve been given chances this season, so a temporary move away should certainly be on the cards just to give them regular game time in the short-term.

Ryan Finnigan | Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSpor

Will a new goalkeeper arrive this month?

You would imagine adding a new goalkeeper will be a bit of a balancing act this month, with a number of things required to fall in place to allow it to happen.

Everton loanee Harry Tyrer and last season’s back-up option Richard O’Donnell have both made mistakes in their battle to claim the number one jersey since the departure of Dan Grimshaw back in the summer.

Like any position in January, finding a new goalkeeper to go straight into the first-team is going to be difficult.

Blackpool need someone that can make that jersey their own and will be an option beyond the second half of this campaign.

If the best they can do is a stopgap or someone that isn’t quite ready, then it would be a pointless exercise - no matter how much of a priority the role is.

You’d also guess a signing would need to be made pretty sharpish, in order to allow Everton to make a decision on whether they are recalling Tyrer to send him elsewhere to avoid an overload of keepers.

The 23-year-old has done better in recent weeks, and the hope will be that he builds on that if he’s to remain first-choice for the remainder of the season.

Harry Tyrer

When will a decision on Onomah be made?

Josh Onomah’s short-term contract with the Seasiders comes to an end this month.

Last Friday, Steve Bruce stated the decision would be made in the next four to five days, meaning we’re not far off knowing the conclusion the club will come to.

In nine games in Tangerine, the midfielder has scored one goal and provided one assist, but it’s his fitness status that will be the main deciding factor.

Josh Onomah

Which areas are key to recruit in?

As previously mentioned, Blackpool need to invest wisely in a new number one keeper in either this window or the next after failing to replace Dan Grimshaw sufficiently in the summer.

Out field, wingers have to be the priority. The club needs to add players on both the right and the left, as the drop off when Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton have been unavailable has been huge.

CJ Hamilton and Rob Apter

Even when fit, both players need taking out of games at various points, because as seen in recent times, teams have clocked on to what they want to do.

It’d be good to get one permanent experienced option and a youthful loanee in just to bring a bit of balance.

Additionally, Ballard’s return to Southampton leaves the club with a vacancy up front. Kyle Joseph is the undroppable option in attack, but probably needs help when it comes to goals.

In recent weeks Ashley Fletcher has improved, but beyond that it seems unlikely that Jordan Rhodes and Jake Beesley can offer what’s required as a regular starting option.