The short-term deal signed by the midfielder back in October is coming to an end, with his future at Bloomfield Road set to be decided this week.

In his time at the club so far, Onomah hasn’t hit the ground running, scoring one goal and providing one assist in nine outings.

Throughout the last few weeks, the 27-year-old has been unable to help his own cause, with injury keeping him on the sidelines over the festive period.

In terms of his quality alone, you’d probably say Blackpool should give the ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham man until the summer to prove himself.

His winning goal against Shrewsbury Town last month wouldn’t have been scored by anyone else on the pitch.

On a night where little quality was on display at the Croud Meadow, the former England youth international stepped up with a superb strike.

If you were to judge Onomah on the things he could potentially do, then it’d be a no-brainer; unfortunately there’s plenty more at play.

He joined the Seasiders after over 12 months without a team after failing to agree extended terms with Preston North End.

Despite having a couple of trial spells, the midfielder was deprived of any match action, which has been evident on the pitch since signing his short-term deal.

Even after spending an extended period at Squires Gate before officially becoming a member of Steve Bruce’s squad, he was still lacking competitive game time, and has mostly looked off the pace in Tangerine.

Just as he was looking as if he’d found his feet, he was struck by his recent injury. This raises the concern of whether this will just keep happening again and again.

Something that could go in his favour is the fact he has played under Bruce in the past at Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Blackpool boss will know what Onomah can produce at his best, and will be in a good position to judge whether he can get close to that.

In recent times, Bruce hasn’t been afraid to point out where the 27-year-old is up to fitness-wise and what he expects from him.

If he does stay, it’ll be interesting to see where he fits in, as he doesn’t naturally fit into the club’s current formation.

He wouldn’t get in as a number eight ahead of some of the other midfielders, and there’s not really a more attacking role unless he plays out wide.

Based on what we’ve seen from Onomah, Blackpool wouldn’t lose anything in letting him go. There could be an argument that he deserves more time, but there’s nothing to say that another five months wouldn’t just produce the same results.

Perhaps the best way to approach it is to let him go for now, and then reassess where he’s up to at the end of the window, and whether the Seasiders have been able to do any additional work in the market themselves.