Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool target Joe Low is attracting interest from several Championship clubs.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Less than 12 months ago, the Seasiders were reported to have made a ‘substantial’ transfer offer for the Wycombe Wanderers defender.

The Deadline Day bid was ultimately rejected by the Chairboys, with no move to the Fylde Coast materialising for the 22-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Low, who started his career with Bristol City, has been at Adams Park since 2023, and has played an instrumental role in the Buckinghamshire outfit’s success so far this season.

The centre back has contributed four goals in 24 league appearances throughout the campaign so far, with Matt Bloomfield’s side currently sitting second in the table.

According to Alan Nixon, Preston North End are interested in a move for Low, two windows on from their Lancashire rivals’ failed attempt.

Swansea City have also been linked with a move, with a transfer fee of around £750,000 wanted by Wycombe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing a potential move for the two-time Wales international, Swans boss Luke Williams said: “He is a player that I have worked with before. I don't know exactly where we are in terms of bids being rejected - I need to catch up with the chairman. But he is certainly a player that we like.”