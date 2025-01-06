Blackpool boss reiterates transfer pledge in latest update on January business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce states the club are currently working on further bids as they look to boost their squad this month.

The Seasiders were handed an early blow at the start of the winter transfer window, with a deal falling through on Friday morning.

Work has started to take place on trimming the current squad, with Elliot Embleton joining Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee and loanee Dom Ballard being recalled by parent club Southampton.

Bruce states Blackpool will continue to work hard to ensure they come out of the window stronger than they went into it.

When asked if any deals could be completed before next Saturday’s game against Cambridge United, he said: “You never know. We’ll be putting in a couple of bids in the next couple of days. These things don’t seem to happen very quickly all of a sudden but we’re trying.

“It’s important for me that we get the right ones through the door, otherwise I simply won’t do it - I won’t stockpile.

“I can assure the supporters we are doing everything we can, so let’s see what develops.

“We’re still working away. I met with the owner on Friday night and had a bit of dinner with him. We’re trying to bring in fresh blood to the club if we can, but they’ve got to be the right ones.

“I left seven behind (for the Wycombe game) because everyone’s, and we’ve let two go. There’ll be one or two who’ll go, but we’ve got to work hard to bring a couple of fresh faces into the club.”