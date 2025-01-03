Steve Bruce delivers verdict on Southampton youngster as Blackpool loan is cut short

Dom Ballard

Steve Bruce has pinpointed the moment that changed the direction of Dom Ballard’s loan spell with Blackpool.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old has been recalled by his parent club Southampton, and leaves Bloomfield Road with just one goal under his belt in the first half of the season.

After making a bright start to his time in Tangerine, the striker’s form took a dip after suffering a shoulder injury away to Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since returning to action, Ballard has been unable to replicate his early promising signs, starting just once in the Seasiders’ last six games.

Discussing the departure of the Saints youngster, Bruce admits he was disappointed not to see him build on his early days on the Fylde Coast.

“It’s been taken out of our hands because Southampton have invoked it so we have to respect that,” he said.

“When I walked through the door, Dom Ballard was fresh and bright. I don’t know if his shoulder injury has blighted him a little bit, but since that day at Huddersfield, we unfortunately haven’t seen the best of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether the actual shoulder dislocated and came out, our physios are convinced and they put it back. For four or five weeks, he wasn’t the same in terms of his physical output.

“I wish him the best, he’s a great kid, and a great lad to have around the dressing room. He had a great start, but unfortunately in the last couple of months, we haven’t seen the best of him.

“Young players need time to adapt. They come here for that valuable experience. I picked him in my first two or three games, but whatever happened that day against Huddersfield, we haven’t seen the best of him since.

“I hope he gets over that, and gets physically and mentally right because the kid is a very good footballer. If he can stay fit and healthy then he’s got an outstanding chance.”