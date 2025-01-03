Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool loanee Dom Ballard has been recalled by Southampton after less than six months on the Fylde Coast.

The striker made the move to Bloomfield Road back in August, and leaves the club with just one goal in just 22 appearances in all competitions.

This leaves the Seasiders short in a key area heading into Saturday’s meeting with Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

In the attacking department, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher and Jordan Rhodes are the only senior options available to Steve Bruce, with Jake Beesley still on the sidelines.

Ballard joined Blackpool with brief League One experience from a stint with Reading last season. During his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, the 19-year-old scored five times in 12 appearances, before having his spell cut short by injury.

The youngster’s stint with the Seasiders started brightly, with his singular goal coming in a 4-4 draw away to Cambridge United in only his second outing for the club.

Following the appointment of Bruce at the beginning of September, Ballard was an earlier regular under the experienced coach, forming a good partnership up front with Kyle Joseph.

The Saints’ forward’s time at Bloomfield Road was hindered by a shoulder injury against Huddersfield Town towards the end of the head coach’s first month in charge, with form providing hard to rediscover on his return a few weeks later.

In recent times, he’s only started once in Blackpool’s last six games, and has mainly been used as an option on the wing during that time.

His most fruitful spells this season have come with England U20s, with two goals and one assist under his belt for the national team.

Ballard’s departure leaves the Seasiders with just Harry Tyrer (Everton), Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town) and Odel Offiah (Brighton & Hove Albion) left on loan.