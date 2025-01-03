Blackpool handed early transfer blow as 'difficult' month begins for the Seasiders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have been handed an early blow in the transfer market - with a potential deal falling through.

A big month awaits the Seasiders as they look to get their League One season back on track. Following the appointment of Steve Bruce back in September and a subsequent change in style, the club has been notably short in certain areas.

Discussing Blackpool’s ongoing transfer ambitions, Bruce admits the Fylde Coast outfit had suffered a setback.

“Unfortunately what we were progressing with fell to bits literally five or 10 minutes ago,” he said.

“That’s not going to happen, so I doubt we’ll have anyone arriving before the weekend. I’m not going to tell you who it was, that would be rather unfair of me.”

As well as bringing in fresh talent, Bruce admits it will also be important this month for the Seasiders to trim their squad further.

Since the start of the window on January 1, two players have already departed Bloomfield Road, with Elliot Embleton joining Carlisle United on a permanent deal and loanee Dom Ballard being recalled by Southampton.

Despite this, the club still head into their game away to Wycombe Wanderers this weekend with a number of individuals set to be left at home.

“All of a sudden, we’ve got six or seven staying behind tomorrow, so it shows you the squad size,” Bruce added.

“What we need at the moment is someone who can affect the team. I’m not going to fill the squad with players who aren’t going to do that, so it’s a difficult situation we find ourselves in. Believe me, we’re doing everything we possibly can to bring a couple of new faces in.

“We know we’ve got big decisions coming up, and I assure the supporters that by the end of the window, we’ll have two or three people coming through the door who can affect the team straightaway.

“We have to be patient, but if the right one becomes available then we’ll try. We thought we had one through the door, but unfortunately last night they changed their mind.

“We’ve always got to try to be smart. I’ve always been guarded about just bringing bodies in. Having players staying behind isn’t healthy, so we’ve got to trim the squad down.

“Everyone wants a new signing to come through the door - everyone gets excited by it. Maybe the team needs a new face to come.

“For me, it’s always about what’s best for the club in the long-term. In the time I’ve been here, there’s been a total change to the club structure. I’m wary about total change, because it’s difficult to implement.”