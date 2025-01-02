Midfielder secures Blackpool exit less than six months on from leaving Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elliot Embleton’s unsuccessful return to Blackpool has come to an end - with the midfielder finalising a League Two move.

The 25-year-old has joined Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee, less than six months on from ending his long-term association with Sunderland to make the permanent move to Fylde Coast.

Embleton spent time on loan with the Seasiders back in 2021, helping the club to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

On the back of this, the former England youth international was able to pick up regular game time at the Stadium of Light, collecting a total of 92 first-team appearances for the Black Cats.

In recent times, he has struggled with injury, with a loan spell with Derby County last season cut short after just two games.

A lack of match action was evident on his Blackpool return, and was unable to claim a place as a consistent starter.

Having been signed by Neil Critchley back in August, a quick change of manager didn’t work in Embleton’s favour, with Steve Bruce’s set-up not suiting his natural attacking midfield position.

Throughout the last month, he’s missed out on a place in the Seasiders’ matchday squad on a number of occasions, and hasn’t featured since the defeat to Aston Villa U21s in the EFL Trophy.

He makes the move to Carlisle having scored one goal and provided three assists in all competitions so far this season.