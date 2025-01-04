'Really poor' to 'great perseverance' - Blackpool player ratings V Wycombe Wanderers

Richard Kone won and converted a penalty to give the Chairboys the lead before the break. A weak header from Odel Offiah, allowed the forward to pick up the ball in the Seasiders box – where he was brought down by a clumsy challenge by Matthew Pennington.
Following the restart, Matt Bloomfield’s side had their numbers reduced, with Alex Hatridge being sent off after picking up his second yellow card of the afternoon.
After failing to make the most of a couple of chances, Blackpool levelled the score in stoppage time through Kyle Joseph.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed:
2. Harry Tyrer- 6
There wasn't too much Harry Tyrer could do about the goal, and he didn't have too many other things to deal with throughout the game. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Odel Offiah- 5
Odel Offiah played a major part in Blackpool going behind in the first half. Without being under too much pressure, the fullback played a really poor header into his own box, which Kone quickly got on the end of before being brought down. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. Matthew Pennington- 6
Matthew Pennington was the man to give away the penalty with a clumsy challenge. In the defence of the centre back, he was put in a difficult position by Offiah and it felt as if he had to make some sort of challenge. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. Olly Casey- 7
Olly Casey remained strong in a number of situations against the League One leaders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
6. James Husband- 7
James Husband was solid enough at left back before being replaced on the hour mark. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
