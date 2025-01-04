Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Blackpool: Stoppage time equaliser helps Seasiders to draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A stoppage time equaliser from Kyle Joseph helped Blackpool to a 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Kone edged the Chairboys ahead of the break with a penalty, following a glaring error at the back from Steve Bruce’s side.

After playing against 10-men for the majority of the second half, following Alex Hartridge’s dismissal, the Seasiders eventually found a way through the Wycombe defence in the closing stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first half chance of the afternoon fell the way of Kone in the sixth minute, with the forward firing a half volley over the bar from the edge of the box.

It was a similar story down the other end for Lee Evans - who curled a shot just high of the target with the side of his boot.

The midfielder’s next attempt was on target, but didn’t prove to be too challenging for Franco Ravizzoli, with the Wycombe keeper getting down well to collect the shot.

There were also a couple of headed efforts for the Seasiders during the first half; though neither Rob Apter or Matthew Pennington seemed to know too much about the contact as both placed the ball wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadlock was broken just before half time through Kone’s penalty, with the 21-year-old winning the spot kick for his side himself.

A header towards goal was weak by Odel Offiah, allowing the former non-league man to pick up the ball in the box. In an attempt to make up for his teammate’s mistake, Pennington lunged in with a clumsy challenge.

Blackpool were handed a numerical boost at the beginning of the second half, with Hartridge sent off after being shown his second yellow of the match for a challenge on Joseph.

Bruce’s side almost took advantage immediately, as Albie Morgan forced Ravizzoli into a strong save down to his right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next chance came the way of Sonny Carey, but the midfielder was unable to control his header from close-range.

Heading into the final moments of the match, the Seasiders eventually found a way through, with Joseph getting a vital touch onto the ball to beat Ravizzoli to secure a draw.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah (60’), Olly Casey, Matthew Pennington, James Husband (60’), Rob Apter, Lee Evans (74’), Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Kyle Joseph, Ashley Fletcher (74’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel (60’), Elkan Baggott, Ollie Norburn, Hayden Coulson (74’), Jordan Rhodes (74’), CJ Hamilton (60’).