Blackpool boss issues latest update on when contract decision will be made on ex-Preston North End and Aston Villa midfielder
The midfielder joined the Seasiders on a short-term contract back in October following a period on trial at Squires Gate, but his deal will conclude next week.
Prior to signing with the Fylde Coast outfit, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster had been without a club for over 12 months following his departure from Preston North End.
Since making his debut in Tangerine, Onomah has scored one goal and provided one assist in nine outings across all competitions.
After putting together a short run in Blackpool’s starting XI, the 27-year-old was hit by injury last month - and is currently working his way back from a abductor muscle issue.
Providing an update, Seasiders boss Steve Bruce said: “He’s training, and in and around it. We have to make a decision on him in the next four or five days. It won’t be on his footballing ability, it will be whether he can get himself to the level of fitness that is required.
“He’s worked so hard. It’s not what’s happened while he’s been here, it’s what happened the previous year, and it’s caught up with him.
“We have to make that decision in the next few days.”
Onomah knows Bruce well, having worked with the Blackpool head coach while on loan with both Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday in the past.
Shortly after his spell with the latter, the ex-England youth international left boyhood club Tottenham permanently, linking up with Fulham.
He remained at Craven Cottage between 2019 and 2023, before his contract was mutually terminated, which resulted in his short-term stint at Deepdale with Preston.
