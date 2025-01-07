Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool fans have been sharing their views on the future of midfielder Josh Onomah.

The 27-year-old penned a short-term deal with the Seasiders back in October, after spending over 12 months without a club following his departure from Preston North End.

In nine appearances in Tangerine, he has scored one goal and provided one assist, but has been hindered by injury and fitness issues at times due to the amount of time he went without a competitive game.

Prior to their time together at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool head coach Steve Bruce had already worked with Onomah at both Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday, with the ex-England youth international spending time on loan at the two clubs while contracted to Tottenham Hotspur.

A decision on the midfielder’s future on the Fylde Coast is set to be made this week, with his short-term deal due to conclude.

Discussing the considerations for the club to take into account, Bruce said: “It won’t be on his footballing ability, it will be whether he can get himself to the level of fitness that is required.

“He’s worked so hard. It’s not what’s happened while he’s been here, it’s what happened the previous year, and it’s caught up with him.”

Here’s the thoughts of the Seasiders faithful on social media when asked if Onomah should be handed an extended deal:

@petedix57: “Pay as you play deal until the end of the season.”

@bfcseth: “Yes, definitely give him another six months until the summer because we definitely need him if multiple midfielders get injured.”

@BISONS1973: “Definitely not. The squad is huge and needs reducing. He isn’t fit enough and has shown next to nothing when he’s played. We’re not a charity.”

@TangerineRob: “It’s alright saying get rid we are we going to get anyone else in who’s better?”

@53BFC53: “Unless we find better, he’s a gamble worth taking. The lad clearly has the ability and presence that we sadly lack.”

@DanFrank585: “Beggars can’t be choosers.”

@bfc7280: “No.”

Rob Baker: “Keep until the end of the season, could come in use when fit.”

Toby Samson: “We need to keep him, he’s one of our stronger midfielders. When he’s fit again he’ll definitely add something to the team.”

Dave Jones: “No, we need fresh faces in.”

Ian C Brookes: “Yes he should. You don’t lose your quality and he’s still young enough to improve his stamina and fitness levels.”