Blackpool haven’t had much luck during the winter transfer window in recent times.

The Seasiders are yet to make any additions to their squad so far this month, but they will be hoping for an improvement on some of the players that have come before, with it certainly being a mixed bag.

Head coach Steve Bruce has stated he won’t make signings for the sake of it, and will only go after players that will make a genuine difference to his side’s attempts to move up the League One table in the second half of the campaign.

Here’s a look at Blackpool’s last 10 signings during the winter transfer window:

George Byers (Feb 2024)

George Byers was brought in on loan from Sheffield Wednesday for the remainder of last season.

The midfielder played 16 games as Pool missed out on the play-offs. Following the conclusion of his contract with the Owls in the summer, he joined Port Vale on a permanent deal.

Dan Sassi (Feb 2024)

Dan Sassi was signed from Burnley on deadline day last year after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee for the central defender.

The 21-year-old experienced loan spells with Rochdale before his Pool debut against Aston Villa’s U21s last month.

Ryan Finnigan (Jan 2024)

Former Southampton midfielder Ryan Finnigan joined Pool for an undisclosed fee last year, agreeing an initial deal until 2026.

Having overcome injury, the 21-year-old has scored twice in 15 games this season.

Hayden Coulson (Jan 2024)

Blackpool’s first signing of last year’s winter window, Hayden Coulson joined the club on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

The defender played 19 times before making the move permanent in the summer.

Curtis Nelson (Jan 2023)

Blackpool’s final signing of the 2023 winter window, the central defender linked up again with then Pool boss Mick McCarthy.

He made 18 appearances, scoring once, as Pool were relegated.

Charlie Goode (Jan 2023)

The Seasiders brought in centre-half Charlie Goode on loan from Brentford for the second half of the 2022/23 season.

However, he only played two full games before the third brought a hamstring injury which ended his campaign.

Tom Trybull (Jan 2023)

Tom Trybull was Michael Appleton's last signing before he left Bloomfield Road, with the midfielder arriving from SV Sandhausen on an initial 18-month deal.

He only played five times before leaving in August 2023 for Odense BK.

Josh Bowler (Jan 2023)

Following a previous successful stint at Bloomfield Road, Josh Bowler returned on loan from Nottingham Forest in 2023.

The winger scored two goals in 19 games during his second spell in Tangerine, and has since been loaned out to both Cardiff City and Preston North End.

Josh Bowler (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Morgan Rogers (Jan 2023)

Future England international Morgan Rogers joined Blackpool on loan from Manchester City, having previously worked under head coach Appleton at Lincoln City.

The winger scored once in 22 games - which was Pool’s winner at Norwich City on the final day. He is now impressing with Aston Villa in the Premier League, having joined the midlands outfit from Middlesbrough last year.

Andy Lyons (Jan 2023)

Andy Lyons joined the Seasiders from Shamrock Rovers after a deal had been agreed in the August prior.

The defender has played 44 matches, scoring six times, but is currently returning to fitness after a knee injury at Leyton Orient last February.