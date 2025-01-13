Blackpool add ex-Portsmouth man on loan from Middlesbrough
The 24-year-old adds further depth to the Seasiders’ wide areas, and will provide cover for Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton.
After being born in London, Silvera grew up in Australia, and started his football career with Western Sydney Wanderers, before later playing for Central Coast Mariners in the A-League.
The Socceroos international made the move over to Europe in 2020, joining F.C. Paços de Ferreira, but failed to make a senior appearance for the Primeira Liga, and instead headed out on loan on three occasions.
After returning to the Central Coast Mariners for a season, he joined Middlesbrough.
During his first season at the Riverside Stadium, the left midfielder made 37 appearances for the North Yorkshire club in the Championship, but was loaned out to Portsmouth at the start of the current campaign.
Following 12 outings for Pompey in all competitions, Silvera’s move to the Fylde Coast brings an end to his time at Fratton Park.
Adding to a key area
Since the start of the window, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has made it clear that is key for the club to recruit in wide areas this month.
Prior to the signing of Silvera, the Seasiders were linked with a move for Chesterfield winger James Berry, with Football Insider reporting a bid has been made for his services.
The Spireites man is believed to be of interest on the back of his 10 goals in all competitions during the first half of the season.
The Derbyshire Times report that the initial approach for the 24-year-old has been turned down, but sources claim a second bid is being lined up.
When asked about the reported bid for Berry, Bruce stated: “I’m not going to give you any names because I believe that would be morally wrong, and I’m from the old school. I’m not going to tell you who we have bid for.”
