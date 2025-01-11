Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have been linked with a move for Chesterfield winger James Berry - who has attracted praise from a well-known footballing figure in the past.

As per The Derbyshire Times, an initial approach from the Seasiders for the 24-year-old was turned down by the Spireites, but a second bid is being prepared.

After helping Paul Cook’s side to promotion from the National League last season, Berry has found the back of the net 10 times in all competitions so far this term, and has already attracted interest from clubs from the Championship in recent times.

While he refused to name any individuals, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce did confirm the club had made a couple of bids this week, as well as making one improved offer.

Berry would tick a number of boxes for the Seasiders due to their shortage of players in wide areas, with Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton being their only natural options.

The ex-Liverpool and Wigan Athletic academy player started his professional career with Hull City - where he made his senior debut.

After leaving the Tigers, he had a short stint with Altrincham Town, before joining Macclesfield Town.

During his time with the Silkmen, he worked under then-director of football Robbie Savage - who has links to the current Seasiders head coach, having played under him at Birmingham City.

Back in 2023 he former Derby County and Blackburn Rovers midfielder tipped Berry for future success up the football pyramid.

In an interview with Silkmen TV announcing a new contract for the winger, the ex-Wales international said: “I believe you can play in the league - I believe Championship clubs. I think your journey will end higher.

“For the time being you need to keep doing what you’re doing, believing in the process and your own ability.

“Your talent at this level, I believe you’re one of the best players in non-league and you can play Championship football - which is your aim.

“I believe your will play higher, it’s a matter of time.”

Berry departed Macclesfield in the summer of 2023 to make the move to Chesterfield.