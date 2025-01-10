North West game postponed for Saturday afternoon as Blackpool await impact of conditions for Cambridge United test
The Seasiders will be hoping the fixture provides an opportunity to change the fortunes of their home form, with only two league wins under their belt on the Fylde Coast this season.
Steve Bruce’s side last tasted victory in front of their own fans back in September, and have had to settle for five draws and one defeat since.
There is some doubt over whether this weekend’s match will go ahead due to the cold conditions.
Temperatures have been below 0°C throughout the week, and things aren’t set to rapidly improve in the 24 hours.
The current forecast states it’ll be around -2°C around 9am, and will rise to a high of 2°C by 2pm.
Earlier on Friday, it was announced that Mansfield Town’s FA Cup third round tie against Wigan Athletic had been postponed following a pitch inspection.
Meanwhile, closer to the Fylde Coast, Preston North End have also confirmed their meeting with Charlton Athletic at Deepdale had been called off due to a frozen pitch.
Both fixtures will now take place at the rescheduled date of January 14 at 7.45pm.
Elsewhere, in League One, Northampton Town V Barnsley and Shrewsbury Town V Huddersfield Town have both been postponed so far.
