Blackpool have reportedly made a move for Chesterfield’s James Berry.

Football Insider claim the Seasiders have submitted a bid for the League Two attacker - who has been at the SHM Group Stadium since 2023.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a productive campaign so far, scoring 10 goals in all competitions for The Spireites, with his form seeing him linked with the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City back in September.

In their first season back in the EFL following success in the National League last year, Chesterfield currently sit 10th in the fourth tier.

Throughout the clubs title-winning campaign, Berry found the back of the net six times in 33 outings for Paul Cook’s side.

The former Liverpool and Wigan Athletic youth player, started his professional career with Hull City - where he made his professional debut.

Following his release from the Tigers, his first taste of regular football came with Macclesfield Town, with his performances for the Silkmen earning him a move to his current home.

Blackpool have struggled in the wide areas at times this season, due to options being limited for Steve Bruce beyond Rob Apter and CJ Hamilton.

Both Elliot Embleton and Dom Ballard had filled in on the left side for the Seasiders at various points prior to their respective departures earlier this month.