Steve Bruce reveals Blackpool stance on ex-Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder amid talks over his future
The 27-year-old joined the Seasiders officially back in October following a trial period at Squires Gate.
In nine appearances in Tangerine, the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster recorded one goal and one assist, with fitness issues and injuries halting his progress.
Prior to signing for Blackpool, Onomah had spent over 12 months without a club, after leaving Preston North End in the summer of 2023.
Seasiders boss Steve Bruce knows the former England youth international well, having worked with him at both Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday in the past.
Despite being aware of the attacking midfielder’s ability, the concerns over his availability have been the biggest issue raised.
With his deal at Bloomfield Road now over, Onomah is not in contention for any of the Seasiders’ upcoming games, but Bruce is hopeful he will represent the club again in the future if an agreement is reached.
“We’re in discussions with Josh and his agent to discuss the future for him and what it entails,” he explained.
“He’s been hampered with injury and it’s caught up with him a little bit. We all know Josh fit is a very good player, however it’s about keeping him there.
“There’s still a few more discussions to be had with him and we’ll see where it takes us.
“He’s probably closer to staying, the ball is in his court. We’ve put some sort of proposal towards him, it’s whether he accepts it or not. It’s probably his decision.
“It’s a difficult one with him, I like him as a footballer but it’s about whether we can get him up to speed. That’s the big big question. Unfortunately he’s picked up two injuries while he’s been here, which has been a problem, but we’ve got to be patient with it.
“We’ve seen flashes of his ability, with that night at Shrewsbury with the goal he scored, but he’s not been fit since. It’s been an ongoing battle, which we hope he wins.
“Until he signs, he’s out of contract at the moment, but let’s see if he accepts the offer we’ve put to him.
“He knows what I’m about, but I also know the frustrations he’s feeling at the minute.”
